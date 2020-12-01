A Temple man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a brick and threatened to stab her.
The incident occurred at about 3:54 p.m. Nov. 22 when officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East Avenue K for an assault call, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Officers were told that Frederich Lourize Nickles, 48, struck the woman with a brick and threatened her with a knife.
Nickles was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remained in custody Tuesday. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony. His bond is set at $300,000.
“The victim was treated by medical personnel for her injuries,” Weems said.
Theft report
On Nov. 17, a Temple officer was dispatched to the TPD lobby to take a report of a theft.
The victim told police that on Oct. 13, a moving company was hired to move items from the victim’s home. The victim later discovered several items were missing, including jewelry and cash.
The case is active, Weems said.
Suspicious vehicle
Temple officers were dispatched at about 5:23 a.m. Nov. 22 for a domestic disturbance in the 1500 block of South 41st Street.
The caller told officers a suspicious vehicle was observed in the alley behind his house, Weems said. The caller approached the vehicle and noted the driver was a man known to the caller. The individuals got into a verbal confrontation before the man drove away, allegedly nearly striking the caller.
No injuries were reported, Weems said.
Forgery call
A forgery call was made to Temple Police at about 4 p.m. Nov. 18, Weems said.
An officer was dispatched to Worth Finance Corp. at 108 N. 27th St. The officer was told a former employee made several fraudulent loans while working in the business.
Police are investigating, Weems said.
Assault after accident
A motorist reported to Temple Police he was assaulted after he was involved in a traffic accident Nov. 19.
Officers responded at about 1:45 p.m. to the area of North 14th Street and East Houston Avenue.
The victim told police a woman punched him after both drivers exited their vehicles. A person in the woman’s car got out of the vehicle and advanced toward the victim, Weems said.
“The victim advised that he fled the scene on foot and returned later to find that his keys, cellphone and firearm were missing from his vehicle,” Weems said.
The case is active, he said.