Juvenile crime — including shootings and other violent incidents — is increasing in Temple, police said Monday.
The Temple Police Department is investigating several recent shootings — including one last Friday evening — that appear to involve juveniles or young people.
“TPD has seen an increase in the number of crimes involving juveniles,” police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said. “The department wants to remind residents to never leave firearms unattended or unsecured in vehicles.”
Brian Moody, Criminal Investigations Division lieutenant, said police are investigating several cases in which young people have weapons.
“Today our youth have far too easy access to weapons,” Moody said in a statement. “We strongly urge the community to help each other and come forward with any information regarding this investigation to help us address this type of crime and keep our community safe.”
On May 7, a juvenile was wounded in a shooting that occurred at about 12:09 p.m. in the 2500 block of Saulsbury Drive.
Officers who responded to a shots-fired call found the wounded male juvenile. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with minor injuries. No suspects have been identified, police said.
On May 13, officers responded to a shots-fired call at about 9:15 p.m. at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St.
Upon arrival, officers found several spent shell casings. A victim with a bullet graze to the knee was found in the 2700 block of North Third Street. The victim refused to be transported to a hospital.
A blue Ford truck was described as the suspect vehicle, Arreguin said.
On Friday evening, a Temple 16-year-old was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after he was shot at about 8 p.m. in the 700 block of West Calhoun Avenue.
The teen told police that he was visiting someone on Calhoun when a suspect in a black vehicle shot at him.
The victim ran through the area when a second unknown subject appeared and shot the victim in the leg.
Video captures shooting
Police are also investigating an April 26 shooting at Wayman Manor Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K., involving juveniles and young adults.
Video from the incident shows a vehicle drive by the apartments and fire several shots at youths standing outside.
Young men captured on video are seen brandishing guns as they fired back at the vehicle.
Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said the department seeks cooperation with the community to investigate and prevent crimes.
“Thankfully in this (April 26) incident no one was seriously injured or killed,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The level of violent crime we are dealing with is increasing and we can’t be everywhere and see everything. We need our community to call when they see something suspicious and to cooperate with our investigators as we work together to reduce and solve crime in our neighborhoods.”
Arreguin said the department has received numerous tips, “but it is not unusual for calls for public assistance to result in information that is helpful for officers’ investigations.”
“The Temple Police Department is encouraging the public to report anything they know to assist the department in investigation and prevention of these types of crime,” she said. “If you see something, say something by either speaking to someone at the Temple Police Department, calling the Criminal Investigation Division at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.”