Surgery

Dr. Danny Custer of McLane Children’s Medical Center and Dr. Mejia, a pediatric surgeon in Jinotega, Nicaragua, perform surgery on a young patient at a makeshift clinic in the mountain town. Custer has made 10 medical missions to Nicaragua, and other health care professionals from the Temple hospital make yearly trips to Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador and Africa.

 Courtesy photo

Editor’s note: This story is one in an occasional series.

dstone@tdtnews.com