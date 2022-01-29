The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple thinks the entire family needs comfort and support when a child is sick — a mission that Shannon Gowan, its executive director, wholeheartedly believes.
“The Ronald McDonald House keeps families close while their children are healing, so some of my most favorite moments are when you get to see families that have been here for so long get to go home … because most of our folks that stay here are parents of premature babies. It just resonates with my heart,” she said. “I love meeting these families and I love helping them get through a really difficult time in their lives by providing a place for them to live.”
On Nov. 30, Gowan, who previously served on the charity’s board of directors for several years, marked her first full year in the new role.
“I didn’t ever really think Susan Bolton, who was the director here for 30 years, was going to retire,” she said. “I loved the mission of the Ronald McDonald House and what they do for families — and I loved serving the families on the board of directors. So when the position came open, I just put in for it … because I believe in the Ronald McDonald House.”
Gowan, who also serves the Temple Independent School District as a trustee, emphasized how their facility also provides an avenue for families to seek comfort in each other.
“They can talk to some other families that are not or that are in the same position as them, so that they know they’re not alone,” she said.
Currently, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple can provide housing in up to 12 rooms — a figure that is restricted by the COVID-19 resurgence.
“When I first started, we were totally closed down because of COVID numbers,” Gowan said.
“Now, we are in phase three of our ‘mission forward’ opening where we are only allowed to have about 75% of our rooms filled,” she said. “We’re going to stay at 75% until COVID gets a little bit more under control.”
She said the rise in COVID-19 infections in Bell County also has limited the facility’s reliance on its volunteer base.
“Normally, we’ll have a group of ladies come in and cook for the families … but with COVID we need folks to donate meals — catered or frozen — that we can put in the freezer and that they can heat up quickly,” Gowan said. “So we’re kind of dependent on everybody from the outside currently to just bring in stuff to support our families.”
Residents interested can call the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple at 254-770-0910 for further information on how to give.
“I just need them to call that number and we’ll be happy to get them on the schedule,” Gowan said. “Whatever you’re using in your house, the Ronald McDonald House uses the exact same thing. We just need a lot more of it. So toilet paper, toothbrushes, toothpaste, clothing — things like that.”
Winter storm damage
In February 2021, Gowan led the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple through Winter Storm Uri.
“We were hit pretty hard actually because we lost electricity … and then had all the pipes for our fire suppression system in the attic burst,” Gowan said. “So we had a pretty significant flood. It flooded the entire night manager’s apartment in the front offices.”
Damages neared $30,000.
“It took a while to repair because we had to go out and meet with several restoration companies to get bids and all of that,” Gowan said.
However, the biggest hindrance was getting the facility’s fire suppression system back up and running.
“There were fire suppression systems bursting all over town so it wasn’t just us,” Gowan said. “Getting the fire suppression system actually fixed — just because of the sheer volume of work — was the longest wait. But it wasn’t too long before we were back in business over there.”
Scheduled fundraiser
In February, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple will open registration for its 35th annual Celebrity Golf Classic at the Courses of Clear Creek in Fort Hood.
“Dallas Cowboys legends Bob Lilly and Randy White will host the event, and they’ll be joined by over 40 celebrities from various sports and teams — each of whom will captain a team of local golfers,” Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple posted to its website.
This annual happening is traditionally the charity’s largest fundraising event of the year.
“So we’re sure looking forward to the big banquet on Sunday, May 1, with all the celebrities and the registrants … and then on Monday, May 2, we’ll have our golf tournament at the Courses of Clear Creek.”
Further information on how to participate is available online at rmhc-temple.org — a website where donors also can make online contributions.
To help
Residents interested in donating money, household items, or cooked or frozen meals can call the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Temple at 254-770-0910.