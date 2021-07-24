The Belton Independent School District is looking to get its students back on track.
In late June, Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath revealed that in-person learners’ 2021 testing results during the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams this past spring were “appreciably higher” than their peers enrolled under remote instruction.
TEA officials noted four key changes: the number of students not meeting grade level expectations increased from 2019; mathematics saw the sharpest decline in student proficiency; districts with higher percentages of virtual learners experienced greater declines; and districts with higher percentages of in-person learners avoided most declines.
Similar to the statewide results, Belton ISD students saw their widest decline from 2019 in math, according to state data.
Students in third to eighth grades, on average, registered double-digit percentage declines. Of the 545 students that took the seventh-grade math assessment, just 34% passed — a near 28% decline from 2019 scores.
Double-digit percentage declines also were registered for fourth-grade writing, fourth-grade reading, fifth-grade science, eighth-grade reading and eighth-grade science.
However, Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith stressed how COVID-19 impacted everyone in his school district, not just remote learners.
“My belief over the last year is that COVID-19 impacted everybody in our system,” he told the Telegram. “I hear a lot of people talking about learning loss … but we don’t know the true magnitude of that yet. We just know some of the pieces.”
Although one of those pieces includes STAAR testing, Smith said he does not want those results to underestimate the fact that nearly 13,000 students in Belton ISD were learning during a worldwide pandemic.
“That means our mindset on STAAR testing has really been … about expanding learning opportunities so that every student in our system can reengage on different levels,” he said.
He noted how Belton ISD’s focus on summer school programs this year — which saw registration increase by 743 students since 2019 — was a great step toward accomplishing that goal.
“Our approach this summer was to try and get as many kids as we could enrolled in our summer programs,” he said. “We feel like it helped address those (learning) issues.”
Yet Belton ISD, which had 84% of its students learning on campus, still plans to analyze students’ STAAR scores, as administrators have noticed key decreases in performance.
“The STAAR data really showed me that we’ve got to hone in on middle school this year,” Smith said. “We had some drop offs that are definitely concerning for me … so we have a team of people that are examining that data.”
Smith noted that preliminary analysis of STAAR testing data revealed similarities with Belton ISD’s benchmark assessments — a tool educators plan to continue utilizing moving forward.
“We have district benchmark assessments ... that track data in various ways, and what we saw mirrored some of the state assessment results that we had,” he said. “Students that we were surprised were struggling in the fall … struggled a little bit more in the spring.”
Fortunately, Belton ISD’s administration has a plan in place.
ESSER III funding
During a school board meeting Monday, Jennifer Land — Belton ISD’s chief financial officer — detailed the district’s plan on recouping any learning losses through about $11.1 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief III funding.
Land said the district began soliciting input from internal and external stakeholders as soon as Belton ISD learned about the grant funding in May.
“We had a leadership team in the district come together to talk about these funds and how they can be used well,” she said. “We also held a public hearing last month, and after that public hearing … we provided a survey to all community members, staff and students.”
That survey, Land said, saw nearly 1,400 responses — of which 80% were by Belton ISD parents.
“That survey actually showed us that our thoughts … were in line with what our community had noted,” she said. “Our community supported the way we are spending these ESSER dollars.”
The chief financial officer highlighted how the funding can be itemized into six funding categories: $3.2 million in instructional spaces, $2.5 million in instructional programs and materials, $1.9 million in staffing for learning acceleration, $1.4 million in mental health support, $1.35 million in professional learning opportunities and $870,000 in communication enhancements.
“This really shows how much we are focusing on student learning opportunities … and we want to make sure that our staff is equipped to handle all of our emotional and instructional support that we will provide to our students,” Land said.
Belton ISD submitted its “plan for use” of the ESSER III funds to the Texas Education Agency on Tuesday, and Smith said his district will do its best to refrain from focusing on the negatives.
“Every kid is coming to us where they are … and we’re going to meet them where they are and do everything we can do to deepen their learning experience by having these learning opportunities that will accelerate their learning and inspire them to do great things,” Smith said.