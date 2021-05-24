An 11-year-old girl was killed Sunday afternoon during a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles on U.S. Highway 190 near Milano, authorities said.
The girl — who was not immediately identified — was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash. She did not wear a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries during the crash, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by Milam County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Isaacs.
The incident occurred at about 3:22 p.m. Sunday about a mile north of Milano.
The crash was caused when two vehicles — an unknown black sedan and a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu — were behind two other vehicles and both began to pass simultaneously in a marked no-passing zone, Washko said.
The black sedan collided with the right side of a 2016 Hyundai Sonata, operated by 20-year old man from Cameron. The black sedan continued to travel north on U.S. 190 after the collision and failed to stop and render aid, Washko said.
The Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 31-year old female from Killeen, collided with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, operated by a 29-year old female from Bellville, at the edge of the west bar ditch.
The drivers and passengers of the Jeep and Malibu were transported to Temple-area hospitals for non-incapacitating injuries. The girl was a passenger in the Malibu.
The unknown black sedan and its driver are unable to be identified at this time, Washko said.
Texas DPS is requesting assistance for anyone who has information regarding this crash or can help identify the driver of the black sedan. Callers can contact the Milam County Sheriff’s office with tips at 254-697-7033.