Deep in the bark of an arching tree are buried the long-ago conversations of Bell County’s founding.
If only we could eavesdrop.
Dotted throughout the county are still-standing trees, some hundreds of years old, proudly serving as silent bystanders to the important events taking place under their branches — what foresters call “witness trees.”
Trees, especially substantial hardwoods, were scarce on the blackland prairie; so, a sturdy oak along a creek line was a rare and pleasant discovery and too precious to chop down for homebuilding.
Which is why Bell County’s “midwife and godfather” is a tree. In April 1850, Judge Isaac Standefer (1801-1855), Milam County’s chief justice and county commissioner, following legislative action the previous January, ordered an election to organize Bell County to be carved out of a chuck of Milam County.
Standefer further stipulated that the election be held under the yawning oak tree near the Leon River.
And so, it came to pass, that Bell County’s Charter Oak became part of the county’s history through happenstance of an accidental acorn that sprouted many decades before. The tree by its mere presence became the observer to history and an important artifact in the city of Belton.
“But there was, in fact, a more tangible reason for choosing the site,” wrote Gretchen Riley and Peter D. Smith, authors of “Famous Trees of Texas: Texas A&M Forest Service Centennial Edition” (Texas A&M Press, 2015). “The newly formed Bell County needed leadership and electing a convenient location for its election was critical or attracting the area’s few voters (fewer than 600 residents in the 1850 census).”
Thus, Bell County’s Charter Oak became a sacred and sturdy icon, as evidenced by roads, schools, apartments and businesses that have since adopted its name.
Although the county was birthed beside a tree didn’t solve the problem of construction.
As Bell County greeted more new settlers, especially after the 1870s, many brought their own lumber. The lack of substantial hardwoods troubled expansion.
The challenge of finding suitable building supplies plagued new settlers long before the advent of railroads. When Keeton McLemore Jones (1818-1890), Republic of Texas Army veteran, moved to Bell County (in what is now west Temple) in late 1865, he brought his own logs for building.
Temple’s and Killeen’s first residences, houses of worship and commercial buildings were slapdash. Newspapers lavishly described the newly birthed boomtown, especially in Temple, where the railroads had invested heavily.
The Galveston Weekly News in 1883 predicted hindrance to Temple’s and the county’s continued expansion — and lack of building materials. “If there is any drawback, it is the scarcity of timber,” the News reported.
The problem plagued even the Bell County courthouse and its 1885 imposing courthouse. Amanda T. Garrison Wallace (1852-1947) corralled her Texas-history-loving colleagues in the Ben Milam chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas into action. In 1927, she began germinating the Charter Oak’s acorns and planted its offspring on the courthouse lawn.
On the county’s 150th anniversary in 2000, a young live oak was planted to represent the pioneers along with a plaque honoring those who created the county. Other germinating acorns were planted around the county.
The lack of trees also had indirect impact on Temple’s earliest hospital. When Dr. Arthur Carroll Scott Sr. (1865-1940) arrived in Temple in October 1892 as chief surgeon of the Santa Fe Railway Hospital, he was dismayed at the lack of trees on the grounds.
“There was but one small tree standing upon the hospital grounds,” he wrote in his memoirs. By his second winter, he had planted quick-growing hackberry trees.
Scott also scored another horticultural coup. “Although it was said that live oak trees cannot be transplanted,” he wrote, “I selected and personally helped to dig up two live oaks which were about seven inches in diameter, taking pains to follow the main roots out some six or eight feet from the trunk of each tree.” The live oaks are still standing on the Santa Fe grounds.
More trees appeared on the hospital grounds, thanks to railroad conductor Frank Robert Campbell (1859-1945) who personally supervised the planting of pecan trees that still stand today on the hospital grounds along West Avenue H and South 25th. The Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, who staffed the hospital during its earliest days, recall enjoying the shade and munching on pecans.
The Charter Oak, the Scott oaks, the Campbell pecans — all are only a few of Bell County’s “witness trees,” tiny sprouts that by an accident of nature became silent custodians of this area’s remarkable history.
Other witness trees still stand in the older sections of Hillcrest Cemetery in north Temple, their roots no doubt watered by the tears of mourners.
In 2006, Paul Dolinsky, chief of the National Park Service’s Historic American Landscapes Survey, led the development of the Witness Tree Protection Program, a pilot project that identified an initial 24 historically and biologically significant trees in the Washington, D.C., area.
“Although trees have longevity, they’re ephemeral,” said Dolinsky. “This will be a lasting record of the story a tree has to tell.” The pilot has expanded to other states over the past decade.
However, just because a tree is old, does that mean it’s a “witness tree”?
Confirmed witness trees are precious. They survived trauma, and then dodged disease, drought, storms and whatever else humans and nature have hurled at them. Though some trees can live for centuries, it’s unknown how much longer some may survive.
As Rabindranath Tagore, Indian poet and Nobel laureate, reminds us, “Trees are the earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.”
If only we could eavesdrop.