BELTON — Bell County will continue without a burn ban after the Commissioners Court decided Monday against implementing the measure.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt told the court that the weather conditions in the county have remained have remained “pleasant” and no ban was needed.
Bell County had been seeing abnormally dry conditions at the start of September, according to the Texas Water Development Board, but recovered on Sept. 21. The board said the month started with 55 percent of the state impacted by drought, but has since dropped to 32 percent.
The county lifted the burn ban on Sept. 14, after temporarily lifting it on Sept. 2, following local rains and cooler temperatures that lessened the area’s drought conditions.