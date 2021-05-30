The sound of a lone bugler is chilling — often bringing goosebumps and tears to listeners.
It’s a stirring signal to end a long day — sometimes a day of battle, sometimes a day of peace. It’s also a salute to veterans whose sun has set for a final time.
Taps is one of America’s most recognized songs and few tunes are more apt to stir emotion. It is played at military funerals and serves as the final call for “lights out” on U.S. military installations and ships.
As America’s veterans of World War II, Korea and Vietnam age, there has been an increasing demand for Taps buglers. Unfortunately, that demand greatly outweighs the number of available horn players in the military or out, clearing the way for a growing technology to fill the void.
“A shortage of bugle players has led to an increase in the use of electronic devices to honor the fallen,” said Jennifer Fitzgerald, a former 1st Cavalry Division Band member who now lives in Lampasas.
These devices contain quality versions of Taps and fit in the bell of a bugle or trumpet, which is held by a person who doesn’t actually play the horn.
The use of these digital devices saddens Fitzgerald and other buglers, and requests for live bugling have dropped significantly as the devices grow in popularity.
“As a veteran, it hurts that recordings are used instead of a live version,” she said. “I know there are cutbacks in the military, but this shouldn’t be one of them.”
Jari Villanueva, a former bugler at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., agrees with Fitzgerald but said Taps recordings can serve a need.
“The military can no longer keep up with providing live players, so an electronic device is used as a substitute,” Villanueva told the Telegram in a phone interview. “Veteran services organizations now use it regularly.”
“The device is used when a live player can’t be located,” he said. “Department of Defense directives call for it after a search for a live performer turns up empty. It’s sad, but it’s better than silence.”
Both Fitzgerald and Villanueva pointed out that live buglers may be in short supply, but the players out there are willing to perform. Most players hold jobs that limit their availability. Fitzgerald, for instance, is a teacher and most of her bugling comes on weekends and in the summer.
Organizations like Bugles Across America, Taps for Veterans and Houston Taps Buglers for Veterans are involved in thousands of services each year, but they don’t have the manpower to fill requests during the week.
According to Fitzgerald and Villanueva, every veteran is eligible to receive military funeral honors.
“The family requests the honors through their funeral director,” Villanueva said. “The family just has to show proof of service. Families are entitled to a flag and representatives from the military to be present at the service. It also entitles a veteran to have Taps sounded at the funeral.”
To help keep the tradition of bugling alive, Fitzgerald volunteers as often as she can to play Taps at military funerals throughout Central Texas.
She has been playing Taps since childhood, and she played it often while serving at Fort Hood; at Fort Drum, N.Y.; and in Germany.
“I used to be a member of Bugles Across America, a volunteer group that performs Taps at military funerals,” she said. “But now I mostly play in the local area. Bugles Across America plays all over, especially in the Houston area. I have pets and it’s hard to get off work for a long trip.”
“I play for free — all the family has to do is ask,” she said. “But the use of recorded devices is so common I don’t get near as many requests as I did a few years ago.”
“In my mind, I know the good Lord wants us to use our talents to bless others,” she said. “That is why playing Taps is such an honor and privilege.”
Jason Browne, a former Marine who volunteers with Houston Taps Buglers for Veterans, said he performs Taps at a funeral about every three weeks.
“We have eight buglers in our organization, and we just aren’t as busy as we used to be,” he said. The reason? It’s definitely not because of a shortage of funerals for passing veterans.
“The recorded devices are really popular,” he said. “We all work during the week and are available for Taps funerals on weekends. But cemeteries around the state have multiple funerals for veterans during the week and the devices are common.
“The devices are so popular that requests are tapering off. I would do more if requested. I’m ex-military, and to me it’s the right thing to do.”
Browne began playing trumpet when he was in sixth grade and continued playing even after he joined the Marine Corps.
“I would practice in my room and no one would say a word,” he said. “But when we were about to deploy to 29 Palms (California) for exercises, I was told to bring my trumpet because I was going to be doing calls.”
Although he was a truck mechanic in the Marines, he was thrust into military horn duty again in 1997.
“We were on the USS Tarawa doing maneuvers in the Persian Gulf,” he said. “One of our helicopters had mechanical failure and crashed, killing six Marines. Word got around that I played trumpet, and I played Taps at a memorial service on board. It was my first funeral.”
Villanueva said Taps hasn’t always been the “lights out” call for the U.S. military.
“Prior to the Civil War, the traditional call at day’s end was a tune borrowed from the French,” he said. “Its translated title was ‘Lights Out.’”
But, according to Villanueva, in July 1862 after a bloody battle where he lost 600 men and was wounded himself, Union Gen. Daniel A. Butterfield called a brigade bugler to his tent. He felt that “Lights Out” was too formal. Still, he wanted to honor his men.
Oliver Norton, the bugler, said Butterfield showed him some notes scribbled on the back of an envelope and asked him to sound them on his bugle, Villanueva said.
Norton played the notes as written several times. Butterfield grabbed the envelope and made some adjustments — lengthening some note and shortening others. He then returned the paper to Norton and directed him to sound that call in place of the regulation “Lights Out,” according to Villanueva’s tale.
Norton said the music was “beautiful” and was heard far beyond the Union camp. The next day, Norton was approached by buglers from nearby brigades asking for copies of the music, Villanueva said.
“He made several copies of the piece, and the call was gradually taken up throughout the Army of the Potomac.”
In 1874, Taps was officially recognized by the U.S. Army and it became a standard at military funerals in 1891.
“In 2013, Taps was designated by Congress as the national song of remembrance,” Villanueva said.
“There is something beautiful and appropriate in this wonderful call,” he said. “Its strains are melancholy, yet full of rest and peace. Its echoes linger in the heart long after its tones have ceased to vibrate in the air.”