Holy Trinity Catholic High School is on the hunt for gently worn, used and new shoes from residents in the Temple area.
These donations, which can be dropped off at the school’s campus through Sept. 15, are being collected in partnership with Funds2Orgs — a for-profit social enterprise.
“The shoes collected in countries such as the United States get repurposed,” according to Funds2Orgs. “That is, they get a longer life and are sold to micro-entrepreneurs (in developing countries) for a small cost. Micro-entrepreneurs then mark up the shoe price and sell them in their local communities for a fraction of their original price, but still for a profit.”
Jane Boone, Holy Trinity Catholic High School’s director of development, said her institution will earn funding from Funds2Orgs based on the total weight of the pairs they collect.
“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Boone said in a news release. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for the longevity of the school, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities.”
Funds2Orgs said these micro-entrepreneurs often rely on proceeds to feed, clothe and house their families.
Boone called that a “win-win” for everyone involved.
“By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to Holy Trinity Catholic High School, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world,” she said.
Residents may contact Boone by phone at (254) 771-0787 or by email at jboone@holytrinitychs.org for information on fundraising efforts.