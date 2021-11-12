A Temple Police Department officer injured in the line of duty Sunday is recovering well and will return to work once he heals, a spokeswoman said.
The officer — whose name has been withheld by the department — was injured while trying to stop vehicle burglary suspects who drove off.
No arrests have been made in the case, and the department is asking anyone who knows anything to reach out to them.
Alejandra Arreguin, the department’s spokeswoman said the case is under investigation as a burglary of a vehicle and assault on a police officer.
The incident occurred at about 5:15 a.m. Sunday when officers saw several individuals break into vehicles in the area of Sugar Brook Drive and East Cedar Crest Lane, according to a police report.
“A TPD officer attempted to stop the subjects when the officer was pushed out of an SUV while the suspect attempted to drive off,” the report said. “The officer was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where the officer suffered from a road rash.”
The officer has been with the department since 2008.
Arreguin said officers are trained to face danger while on duty.
“It’s a tough time to be a police officer,” she said. “Every day, officers face many different dangerous and stressful situations. Some situations, such as gun violence or vehicle accidents, are more common than others. Still, regardless of the situation, TPD is committed to protect and serve our citizens with the highest performance.”
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.