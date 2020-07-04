Jarrell Middle School, 101 E. Avenue F, will serve as a COVID-19 testing site Tuesday and Wednesday.
“All tests are walk-up and no appointment needed,” according to the Williamson County website. “People do not need to have symptoms in order to be tested.”
Hutto Middle School, 1001 Exchange Blvd., and Liberty Hill Junior High, 13125 State Highway 29, also will serve as additional testing sites next week. Operations will run through Hutto Middle School on Monday, while tests will be administered at Liberty Hill Junior High on Thursday and Friday.
Testing — available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at each site — is offered through the William-son County Office of Emergency Management, in part- nership with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Military Department.
“People interested in getting tested will be asked to park and line up for their turn,” according to Williamson County’s website. “Residents are urged to bring a water bottle and a form of shade to cover from the sun if necessary. Testing locations will be open at 10 a.m. until testing supplies last.”