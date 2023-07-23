BELTON — Local author Perci Jay’s launch party for her first novel met with a warm reception Saturday evening at the MK&T Depot, 201 N. East St. in Belton. It was standing room only for the opening social time at 7 p.m., followed by an author talk and a question-and-answer session.
Saturday was the official publication date of her fantasy romance novel, “The Bride of Lycaster.” She’s had 240 readers from all over the globe during an advanced reading period.
“People are very excited about it,” she said. “I’ve had people dressing up like characters in it and making art of my characters, too.”
Although she majored in agricultural communications
at Oklahoma State University, she said she’s wanted to be an author since middle school. She’s a criminal defense attorney in Waco and is married to Ryan Haeuser, promotions producer for KXXV-TV. They have a little girl.
“I tried different fantasy stories and nothing clicked,” she said. “I’ve been trying to do this for 16 years. I couldn’t tell you why, but I think I was ready to do it.”
Her “Lycaster” is based on Lancaster in English history, she said, and the plot derives from the War of the Roses and other European monarchy history.
Her heroine, Serafina, 21, lives in world where she has no power and everyone else does, she said.
“They have money,” she said. “They have influence. But she has nothing.”
Serafina’s best power is lying, Jay said. “She is very morally gray.”
In the story, she said, the Duke of Lycaster is “not nice.” Serafina wants to marry his son, so she can inherit.
“But everything goes wrong when a 9-foot giant marries her instead,” Jay said.
The book is aimed at women 18-25 years old, but women younger and older like it, too.
“I’ve had plenty of men who like it,” she said.
“I want to tell a story that helps people feel seen and empowered,” she said. She writes characters who “reflect the human experience underneath all the fantastical elements,” she said.
Georgie Duncan of Killeen said she’s seen the book “since the day she started coming up with it, so I have seen it through all its variations.”
Duncan said she reads a lot of fantasy romance novels.
“This was one of the first books that I’ve read that hooked me from the first page, and I burned through it in less than two days,” she said. “I don’t think she realizes how good the book is. And the moment people start to read it they are going to be completely captivated by this world she built. I have burned through 27 books this year, mostly fantasy romance novels, and this competes with the best.”
J.B. Wright of Abilene, another fantasy novel author, said she started her most recent book, “Tears of Astoria,” a year ago and published it July 7.
“It sold out hard copies in one week,” she said.
She and Fay met on social media.
“We just kind of instantly clicked,” Wright said. “Our books have kind of similar themes. They’re very different, but the undertones are very similar. I think she’s going to have so much success. She already has such a following, there’s no way she’s not going to have success.
“I blew through her book in a few days,” she said. “The story is so unique. I’ve never read anything that compares to it.”