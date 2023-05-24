BELTON — Cedric Marks, accused in the deaths of two Temple residents, was convicted of capital murder on Wednesday.
Marks faces the death penalty in the case. Sentencing will begin June 5 in the 246th District Court.
Deliberations began at 1:37 p.m. and announced their verdict about 5 p.m.
Marks, 48, of Killeen, who represented himself in the case in which he’s accused of abducting and strangling his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin, both Temple residents, in 2019.
After the verdict was announced, Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told reporters he and Scott and Swearingin family members would not comment until sentencing was complete.
Garza began closing arguments Wednesday morning about 10:45 a.m., setting the stage for Marks who would make his closing arguments soon afterward.
“On Jan. 3, 2019, while many of us were starting to enjoy the new year, what was happening to Jenna and Michael was horrible,” Garza said.
The district attorney told jurors the state has a clear indication of exactly what happened to Scott and Swearingin.
“The cellphones, each and every one, has gave us clear indicators of what was going on, where it was going on, and when it was going on,” Garza said.
Marks is a mixed martial arts fighter who taught at a popular gym in Killeen, so Garza said Marks certainly had the ability to strangle the two friends.
“They came down to Texas and Cedric Marks used the skill set he had as an MMA fighter to strangle two people,” Garza said.
Scott is survived by her child, who Garza said deserves to have justice for their mother.
“You’re here right now writing a new chapter for that child,” Garza told the jury.
Marks opened his closing remarks by proclaiming his innocence and continued at times emotionally throughout more than an hour’s worth of grievances with the state’s case against him.
“I didn’t commit the crime,” Marks said. “I didn’t kill these people.”
Mark said his relationship with Scott was turbulent, but not murderous.
“As bad as my relationship was with Jenna, I would have never done that to her,” Marks told the jury.
Marks admitted he was a skilled fighter, but denied using those skills to kill anyone.
“I am an MMA fighter. I have a certain skill set,” Marks said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going out there and using that skill set to do crimes.”
Marks downplayed his fighting persona as one akin to a comic book character.
“Their monster is a guy who dresses up as Spider-Man and has abuncha toys,” Marks said Wednesday.
Marks pointed out he had no injuries consistent with killing two people during a possible fight.
“Without any marks on my body?” Marks said. “I don’t know how many of you in this room have been in a street fight, but that ain’t gonna happen.”
Marks also continued his precipitous attacks on the lead police investigator in charge of his case at the time.
“Detective (Corey) Powell put false facts in multiple search warrants,” Marks claimed in a PowerPoint presentation.
Powell, formerly the lead Temple detective on the case and now an investigator with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, cried after the verdict was announced.
“I’m overwhelmed, Powell said.
He said he was “not sure” how he felt about the verdict. “It’s up to the jury, that’s my response,” he said.
Powell, who testified during the trial, was recalled several times. Marks accused him of lying on the stand.
“That’s what he’s supposed to do (representing himself),” Powell said. “He’s gotta find something…it is what is it is.”
Powell said sentencing Marks is the next phase of the case.
“Now, we’re focused on the next part of it,” he said.