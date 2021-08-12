A 21-year-old Temple woman died from drowning Wednesday night, police said.
The incident occurred at an apartment complex swimming pool at about 10:13 p.m. in the 3500 block of Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.
First responders attempted life-saving measures on Jazmine McMillan before she was pronounced dead at the scene, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Keith Reed, justice of the peace for Bell County Precinct 3, Place 1, ruled McMillan’s death an accident. No autopsy was ordered, Arreguin said.
Temple Police, Temple Fire & Rescue and Temple EMS responded to the call.