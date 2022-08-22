Temple ISD will follow its neighboring Central Texas school districts in opening its doors for the fall semester on Tuesday morning.
School will run from 7:30 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. for Temple High School, from 7:40 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. for pre-Kindergarten, from 7:55 a.m. to 3:35 p.m. for elementary schools and from 8:25 a.m. to 4:05 p.m. for middle schools.
“As I mentioned at convocation, I am so excited for the 2022-23 school year,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said in a letter to faculty last week. “This appears to be the first normal start since 2019. The excitement is at an all-time high and the conditions are set to have our best year yet in Temple ISD.”
With the start of a new school year, Ott wants his Temple ISD community to remember four things: to exercise patience, to set expectations, to build positive relationships and to collaborate.
“It will be an overwhelming first day for many and that is normal,” the fifth-year superintendent said. “Expectations will form on the first day of school, and it should be done deliberately rather than organically. Initialize positive relationships with all you come into contact with on day one.”
Ott reminded district staff to not work against themselves.
“Your heart is in the right place even if early actions are misplaced, and as you know, we work best when we function as a team,” he said. “Help one another.”
In the weeks leading up to the first day of school, that is exactly what several teachers said their employer, Temple ISD, has done.
“I’m coming from a different district and Temple ISD has been very welcoming and loving,” Jasmin Banks, who will begin her fourth year in education as a fourth-grade English teacher at Cater Elementary, told the Telegram earlier this month. “It really does feel like a family. They’re in constant contact with us to make sure we have everything that we need for the upcoming school year, or if there’s anything else that we need help with.”
Kym McKinzie, a special education teacher at Lamar Middle School, is among those eager to get back into the classroom for the upcoming school year.
“We have a whole bunch of new sixth-graders coming in so I’m excited to watch them make that transition,” she said. “The thing about teaching that is so fabulous is that every year is different. It’s all brand new and we’re able to start the school year strong.”
Ott called that annual transition from summer an “exciting time.”
“I personally look forward to visiting all 15 campuses … and seeing your smiling faces,” Ott said. “I truly appreciate each of you, am grateful to serve alongside you and look forward to an exceptional first day.”