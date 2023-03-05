The weather should continue to be teasingly warm and clear for the next few days, but a light repeat of last week’s rainfall and thunderstorms may visit the Temple-Belton area Wednesday through Friday, the National Weather Service in Fort Worth reported in its online forecast.
Spring-like days expected before cooler weekend
Larry Causey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- 7-Eleven, other retail planned at site of former Temple grocery store
- Mas flavors: La Michoacána Ice Cream Shop sells Mexican-style treats
- Historic Temple church for sale: First Christian pastor says future is cloudy, but church is not dissolving
- Stylish spirit: TISD travel buses have new look
- Temple celebrates Black History Month
- Amanda Leigh Moeller, age 43, of Westphalia, died Thursday
- Belton man charged after his daughter, 8, disposes of suspected drugs
- Temple man charged in November shooting
- Mary Helen Schigut, age 87 of Temple died Sunday
- Consultant recommends renovating Temple Public Library and opening 3 branches