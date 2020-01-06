The Temple branch of the NAACP will hold a protest at 4:45 p.m. today at the Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.
The emphasis of the protest is to spread awareness throughout Bell County of the Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting of 28-year-old Michael Dean, NAACP President Bennie Walsh said.
Dean was unarmed during the traffic stop, but no information has been provided to the family or residents by the Texas Rangers or the Temple Police Department about why Officer Carmen DeCruz felt it was necessary to use lethal force.
Dean died of a gunshot wound to the head.
DeCruz is on paid administrative leave.
Individuals have been asked to speak today.
Only Michael Dean posters and banners are encouraged, according to Walsh.