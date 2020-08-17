More than 750 customers in Temple had electricity go off shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Oncor reported.
The outages included downtown Temple and the Telegram office.
As of about 1:45 p.m. Temple Police officers were directing traffic at lights that were affected by the outage.
The power at the Telegram came back on about 1:52 p.m.
Briana Monsalve, spokesman for Oncor Electric Delivery, said a very large tree near interstate 35 fell over some lines. About 75 percent had been restored as of about 2 p.m., she said.
About 220 customers were still affected at that time, she said.
They are trying to get everyone back up as quickly possible, she said.