BELTON — Ranch Sorting of America held its first show of the year this past weekend at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
The event opened Friday evening with a team penning clinic and competition, said Vicki Borchgardt, RSOA general assistant. More penning followed Saturday morning, with 275 two-person teams competing. Then the pens were set up for ranch sorting Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday, she said.
In team penning, three team members work with 30 head of cattle and use the whole arena, she said.
“There’s a small pen at the end of the arena with an 8-foot gate,” she said.
With a herd of 30 cows gathered at one end of the arena, she said, the announcer will call a number, and the riders have to cut out and pen all three cows with that number.
In ranch sorting, two riders work with 11 cows in a small corral. The cows are numbered 1-10 and a blank.
The announcer calls, for example, the number 5. One rider cuts out number 5, while the other rider keeps any other cattle from getting out. The first rider must then cut out the other cows in sequence.
RSOA has classes for all ages, she said, and anybody over 50 is called a “legend.” RSOA also has a True Beginners class, for new competitors of any age.
“We give them an experienced partner,” she said.
Quarter horses dominate the sport, but any breed can compete, she said. Friday night they even had gypsy horses competing, and on Sunday one lady rode a mule.
“It’s family-oriented,” Borchgardt said of the sport. “You can bring your whole family and spend the whole day.”
RSOA has shows about once a month in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Louisiana. The next show in Belton will be Feb. 26-27.
Jimmy Moudy of Dardanelle, Ark. said he’s only been into ranch sorting for six months.
“I used to rope and trail ride,” he said. “I own a small cattle farm. My son-in-law and my grandson wanted to start riding horses. We bought some cow horses.”
The grandson, Londan Dickson, 12, had never been on a horse until six months ago. The boy won an event in Amarillo in November, Moudy said, and a belt buckle in Oklahoma.
Moudy said his son-in-law, Thomas Dickson, won an event here Saturday.
“The people that you’re around are just good people,” Moudy said. “They’re very helpful when you are just starting out.”
Heather Nickerson of Litchfield, Maine, said her three-person team won in one of the penning classes. She placed in other penning events and won in one of the sorting classes Sunday.
“I had a good weekend,” she said.
She and her husband, Scott Labbe, have been into ranch sorting for 10 years.
“He used to do bull dogging and he wanted to get back into something with horses and cattle,” she said.
She likes the camaraderie and the speed of the competition, she said. The couple hauls their horses to sorting events about once or twice a month, she said.
Shelley Sakhnini of Copperas Cove was the lady on the mule, named Slick as Glass.
“This is our first show,” she said. “I did this sport years ago and I’m just now getting back into it. We’re doing better.”