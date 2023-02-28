Little Joe Hernandez — Temple’s Grammy-winning and pioneering Tejano legend — has been named a recipient of the nation’s highest honor in the folk and traditional arts.
Hernandez is among nine artists named as a 2023 National Heritage Fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts. Each fellowship includes a $25,000 award.
The honors are presented annually “in recognition of the diverse cultural traditions that comprise our nation and the individuals whose dedication and artistry contribute to their preservation and growth,” NEA said in a news release. The 2023 fellows will be honored at a future event.
“Hernandez has helped pioneer Tejano music, becoming one of the most prominent figures in the tradition today with more than 70 albums and five Grammy Awards, with his band, Little Joe y La Familia,” the federal agency said.
NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson said the National Heritage Fellows “exemplify what it means to live an artful life.
“Their rich and diverse art forms connect us to the past, strengthen our communities today, and give hope to future generations in ways that only the arts can,” she said. “Our nation is strengthened through their meaningful practices, expressions, and preservation of traditional artistry.”
Other 2023 National Heritage Fellows are:
• R.L. Boyce, Hill Country blues musician from Como, Miss.
• Ed Eugene Carriere, a Suquamish basket maker from Indianola, Washington
• Michael A. Cummings, African-American quilter from New York City
• Roen Hufford, kapa maker from Waimea, Hawaii, who carries on the labor-intensive traditional art of ka hana kapa — making barkcloth — with designs inspired by the Hawaiian environment.
• Elizabeth James-Perry, wampum bead and fiber artist from Dartmouth, Mass.
• Luis Tapia, of Santa Fe, N.M., who helped to revitalize and transform the art of the santero (saint-maker) — a centuries-old Hispanic tradition practiced in New Mexico and southern Colorado.
• Wu Man, a pipa player from Carlsbad, Calif.
• Nick Spitzer, folklife presenter, educator, and radio producer from New Orleans.
NEA has awarded 477 National Heritage Fellowships since 1982, recognizing artists who work in more than 200 distinct art forms.
Fellowship recipients are nominated by the public and then judged by a panel of experts in the folk and traditional arts. Those recommendations are reviewed by the National Council on the Arts, which sends its recommendations to the chair of the NEA, who makes the final decision.
Benefit concert
Hernandez, who never even made it to the eighth grade, was named an honorary graduate of the Temple High School Class of 1960 during an alumni fundraiser last year that honored him and Dr. Harry Macey Jr.
He will perform in a benefit concert for the Temple Education Foundation next week at Temple High School.
The March 10 concert — inspired by Hernandez’s conversations with Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott — will be held in the Fine Arts Center at Temple High, 415 N. 31st St.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 each and available at https://centraltexastickets.com/. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the educational foundation to support student scholarships and innovative teacher grants.
Hernandez, leader of Little Joe y La Familia, said he wanted to aid his hometown community.
“I’ve done so much community work for other organizations, but the truth is, one of the most important things for our youth is to support them in their goals of reaching their dreams of furthering their education after high school,” Hernandez said. “What goes hand in hand with this goal? Teachers! Teachers need our help and support, and so, I desire to do my part for my hometown heroes, our teachers.”