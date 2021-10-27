A Cameron man convicted by jurors of possessing child pornography and online solicitation of a minor was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday.
Evan Elon Webber, 34, was found guilty on two counts of possession child pornography and one count of online solicitation shortly before noon Wednesday, the Milam County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Webber elected to have jurors decide his punishment.
The jury decided to sentence Webber to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for each of the three charges, along with a $10,000 fine — the maximum sentences for the third-degree felonies.
However, First Assistant District Attorney Brian Price, the prosecutor, requested that state District Judge John W. Youngblood stack each of Webber’s sentences, meaning that the defendant must serve one sentence before starting another.
Youngblood agreed with the prosecution request and ordered Webber to be held for a total of 30 years.
A special task force of the Texas Attorney General’s Office investigated and filed the case, the release said.