It doesn’t pay to run from Texas’ lawman of the year.
A 24-year-old Central Texas man remains jailed after he crashed a vehicle while trying to evade Bell County law enforcement, including Deputy Shawn Hearn, recently honored for saving an infant’s life in June near Heidenheimer.
Justin Todd Flores, of Moody, is charged with evading police with a vehicle, a third-degree felony charge, as well as two misdemeanor charges, including evading and failure to identify.
His bonds total $12,000, Bell County Jail records showed.
The arrest occurred Aug. 13 after the Bell County Sheriff’s Department was called at about 6:32 p.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle parked outside the Lakeshore Convenience Store, 13380 State Highway 36.
Hearn, 63, approached the vehicle, which had been parked at the store for a while, according to an arrest affidavit.
The deputy — honored earlier this month with the Greg McFarland-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award from Sheriff’s Association of Texas — identified Flores and a companion. Hearn learned that Flores was wanted for a parole violation and called for backup.
When Deputy Jeffrey McKenzie arrived, Flores “immediately sped out of the parking lot to evade the deputies,” the affidavit said. The companion was left at the scene.
“Both deputies pursued the suspect in their distinctively marked Bell County Sheriff’s Department vehicles,” the affidavit said.
The suspect drove at speeds in excess of 80 mph and ran a stop sign at Berry Road and State Highway 317 northwest of Temple.
The pursuit ended shortly after Flores drove through a private fence in the 16000 block of SH 317, crashed and ran from the vehicle.
“The suspect ran from the crash site and was apprehended in a gulley,” the affidavit said.