BELTON — The eradication of zebra mussels from a Central Texas lake holds promise for stopping the spread of the invasive species across the state but the plan won’t aid Bell County’s two lakes, which have been infested for years.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials determined that zebra mussels were successfully eradicated from Lake Waco after a rare opportunity that identified the infestation very early in 2014 and led to a multiple agency response, a spokeswoman said.
However, the infestations at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake — both outside Belton — were well established when discovered. The Lake Belton infestation, for example, likely occurred in 2012, but wasn’t discovered until September 2013, a TPWD investigation determined.
“The eradication of zebra mussels at Lake Waco was a unique situation made possible only by early detection, very localized nature of introduction, a shoreline conducive to tarp placement, and the fact that they were detective prior to peak production,” Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman Stephanie Salinas Garcia told the Telegram.
“Once zebra mussels have become introduced at multiple sites or become established in a lake, there is no effective method for eradicating them,” she said. “In other Texas lakes infested with zebra mussels, even if the shoreline was conducive to tarping, the zebra mussels have colonized not only the rocks on the lake shore and bottom, but also docks, boats, marinas, dams, and every other available hard surface found in the water and could not be covered with tarps.”
A walk along the shore of Lake Belton shows the impact of zebra mussels. Rocks and cliffs remain crusted with the tiny mussels that also clog pipes and damage boats. The species, native to Eurasia, has no natural predators and quickly dominates bodies of water to surpass fish and other invertebrates for food.
A campaign geared toward Texas boaters reminds them to clean their vessels, drain water from lakes and dry them off.
“Only boats can move zebra mussels upstream or into new river basins,” Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species management, said in 2019. “It is important for all lake users to protect our lakes by cleaning, draining and drying their boats and equipment every time they leave the water.”
Lake Waco plan
Texas Parks and Wildlife announced Jan. 21 that zebra mussels were eradicated from Lake Waco, 50 miles away from Belton, through a coordinated response that included the city of Waco and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The agency said in a news release that the Lake Waco infestation was a unique opportunity to address zebra mussels “due to the highly localized nature of the introduction and how quickly the mussels were detected.”
TPWD said partner agencies worked together in October 2014 to install nearly an acre of plastic sheeting over the shoreline and lake bottom in the affected area and weighted it down with sandbags. The method sought to kill mussels by blocking oxygen to impede their reproduction and establishment in the lake.
“This was a very substantial undertaking that took a lot of creative thinking and required many staff from the city of Waco, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Parks and Wildlife to accomplish, not to mention the heavy equipment, boats and commercial divers,” Brian Van Zee, TPWD’s inland fisheries regional director, said in the release. “However, it was the late Tom Conry with the city of Waco who deserves credit for being the driving force behind the project. Our goal was simple — smother as many zebra mussels as possible in an effort to prevent them from being able to reproduce and get a foothold in the lake.”
The plastic was removed in March 2015 and one live mussel was found and eliminated. The effort, the agency said, was successful in creating low oxygen conditions that hampered the mussels’ survival. No zebra mussel larvae or adults have been found in Lake Waco after nearly six years of monitoring the water body.
“The results confirm that the eradication effort was an unprecedented success and Lake Waco will now be downgraded to undetected/negative status,” TPWD said.
Early detection
Early detection is key to preventing the spread of zebra mussels in Texas lakes, Garcia, the TPWD spokeswoman, said.
“If there were a similar situation with very early detection in a localized area, this method could potentially be attempted agency but early detection in critical,” Garcia told the Telegram. “The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and numerous partners work diligently to monitor Texas lakes for early detection. Early detection is critical and we urge the public to be watchful and immediately report any zebra mussel sightings in lakes were they haven’t been found previously to aquaticinvasives@twpd.texas.gov.”