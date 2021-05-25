Holland High School will celebrate its class of 2021 at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center.
Tickets will be required for entry for the event at the Expo, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
“If you still need tickets please contact the Holland ISD administration office at 254-657-0175,” a Holland ISD Facebook post said. “Also, social distancing and masks are encouraged but not required.”
This year, Samuel Sanchez earned valedictorian honors, while Kyle Frei earned salutatorian honors.
Sanchez, graduating with a weighted GPA of 98.83, plans to continue his education at Temple College before transferring to Sam Houston State University for a degree in criminal justice.
During his time at Holland High, Sanchez was actively involved in band as a drum major and drumline leader, National Honor Society, UIL academics and FCCLA.
Sanchez, who is thankful for the opportunities and lessons he was provided since enrolling in Holland ISD for pre-Kindergarten, thanked his family for their sacrifices that brought him this far.
“Thanks mom and dad,” he said.
Meanwhile, Frei — graduating with weighted GPS of 98.32 — was accepted into the Brown Engineering Honors Program at Texas A&M University.
Like Sanchez, Frei was an active member in extracurricular activities at Holland High and in the community.
“Frei was a four-year officer in the Holland High School Student Council and a member of the National Honor Society,” a Holland ISD news release said. “He (also) advanced to the UIL Regional Championships as the District Champion in Accounting and Calculator Applications this year.
The Holland High senior, who is a proud member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church Keysis Program, also was an accomplished athlete during his high school career.
“Frei was the only sophomore in the district named first-team all-district basketball his sophomore year, and is three-time basketball all-district,” the release said. “He was Holland basketball’s defensive MVP his 10th-grade year, and offensive MVP his 11th- and 12th-grade years.”
However, Frei’s athletic prowess was not limited to basketball, as he also was involved in golf and baseball.
“This season he led the team in all pitching categories, including breaking the Holland all-time single season record for strikeouts,” the release said.