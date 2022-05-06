Bell County has partnered up with United Way of Central Texas to use the 211 helpline to coordinate efforts for residents affected by the Cedar Valley Tornado, which damaged more than 80 structures on April 12.
“We are pleased to help the county in their efforts,” Stephanie O’Banion, president and CEO of United Way of Central Texas, said. “2-1-1 is a great resource, open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for individuals to get the help they need in the time they need it.”
The helpline went live Friday morning, and it’s open for residents looking for support as well as volunteers and donors.
“As of 10 a.m. (Friday), residents can call 2-1-1 to ask for help,” Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Reinhard said. “Operators will collect their contact information and work to connect them with individuals or organizations committed to answering their need. At the same time, whenever a caller calls 2-1-1 to volunteer, they will be passed along to our department to connect them with a person in need.”
The helpline is locally operated by the United Way of Central Texas and by specialists from around the state who operate the service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“Each of those agencies has been sent a script regarding relief efforts related to the Cedar Valley tornado,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release. “So regardless of when someone calls the line or who answers the call, they will still be able to request assistance or commit to helping residents impacted by the storm.
A partnership between the county and United Way was approved by the Bell County Commissioners Court on April 26 to allow the organization to accept, hold and distribute funds received for those affected.
“We are very grateful for this partnership with the United Way,” Reinhard said. “They have already been working with us in terms of financial support for storm victims. Now, with this 2-1-1 helpline, they are helping us connect impacted individuals with assistance from all over the state of Texas.”