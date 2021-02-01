BELTON — Bell County jail occupancy is still on the rise, as more and more inmates need to be housed in other facilities to keep beds open.
Partially as a result of the current lack of jury trials in the state, as well as local population growth, the county is now housing more than 90 inmates in other facilities. The Bell County Commissioners Court discussed the problem Monday morning during their weekly workshop and discussed possible solutions.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said that the county currently had 1,033 inmates in its system as of Monday afternoon, though that number frequently changes.
Of those inmates, only 942 were currently located in Bell County, with the remaining 91 split between the McLennan and Burnet county jails.
“We don’t have much wiggle room,” Buuck said. “It is really based on the available beds in those counties with whom we have the agreements with.”
The county is currently housing the inmates in the two other facilities due to interlocal agreements signed last year.
Buuck said the space at both McLennan and Burnet facilities fluctuates frequently, some days being closed off to the county completely and other days having dozens of spots. He said Bell County tries to keep as many people in these other facilities as much as capacity allows, to retain space locally.
The Sheriff’s Department, Buuck said, likes to keep the jail population hovering around 925 inmates at a time so as to be flexible on how to house different classifications of inmates.
Bell County’s jail is able to accommodate about 1,085 inmates at one time if perfectly filled to avoid conflicts, such as security and mental health classifications, which rarely happens.
Buuck said the Sheriff’s Department is constantly adjusting where prisoners are and moving them to fill needed spots.
While the county is currently working on constructing an extension to its jail system, county officials have said that is still several years away from completion.
County Judge David Blackburn said other measures need to be taken now in case the jail becomes full and there are not enough interlocal agreements to fall back on.
“The emergency situation that we have is, what happens if we can’t place inmates,” Blackburn said. “Right now, we still have some capacity in the existing contracts, and we are still exploring some contracts with some other entities. The emergence from my standpoint is not about money, it’s about public safety.”
Commissioner Russell Schneider said it would cost the county more than $2.4 million annually to keep 100 inmates at other facilities.
This amount, which considers an average of $65 a day to house a prisoner, does not take into account the possibility of the jail population continuing to increase.
Blackburn said he did not foresee jury trials in the state, which are a large cause of some of the backup, resuming before the fall.