The Temple Police Department and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children are asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing Temple teenager.
Trinity Livingston, 16, was last seen in Temple on Sunday, Aug. 6, and has been missing for nearly two weeks now, according to the Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
Authorities believe that Trinity could be staying in the St. John’s area of Austin, and urge anyone with additional information on her whereabouts to contact the agencies.
Trinity is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about where Livingston might be is asked to call the Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.