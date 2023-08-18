Trinity Livingston, 16, was last seen in Temple on Sunday, Aug. 6, and has been missing for nearly two weeks now, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Anyone with any information about where Livingston might be is asked to call the Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.