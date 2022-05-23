Some local campuses are restricting backpacks and other bags in the final days of school this week.
Students at North Belton Middle School will not be able to take their backpacks to school or must check them into the front office after concerns were raised from officials.
Belton Middle School posted that no backpacks are allowed on Wednesday.
“Medical items, lunchboxes and purses for personal care items are allowed,” BMS posted on Facebook.
School officials notified parents of the policy, citing concerns over possible disruptions to campus safety.
Karen Rudolph, spokeswoman for Belton Independent School District, said NBMS Principal Michelle Tish sent out the notification as a precaution.
Officials hope the measure will limit the temptation of students to bring in items such as silly string or air horns that could cause disruptions.
Devices, such as student-used laptops, have already been turned in, Rudolph said.
“Bronco Bash is scheduled for (Tuesday), with fun outside activities, and Wednesday is an early release,” she said. “So students don’t really have a need for backpacks.”
School officials will require any backpacks that are brought to campus be left inside the school’s office. Students at the school will be able to bring small purses and lunchboxes onto campus.
District officials hope that students at the school will be able to finish the year off strong in a safe fashion.
Backpacks and bags are also restricted this week at Temple Independent School District campuses, Superintendent Bobby Ott said.
Temple ISD officials did report a prank Monday where a streamer was put on the Wildcat statue in the 31st Street roundabout outside of Temple High School.
Ott said the streamer was removed Monday afternoon since the statue is not on school property.