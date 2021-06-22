BELTON — A full freeway closure started tonight on southbound Interstate 35 as crews resume a milling and overlay operation planned this week.
Work was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on the Texas Department of Transportation project was canceled Monday night because of forecasted rain in Central Texas.
Tonight, all southbound mainlanes will be closed between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121 in Belton, agency spokesman Jake Smith said.
On-ramps from Sixth and Central avenues will also be closed.
All traffic will be diverted to exit at Central (exit 294A). The overnight work is expected to continue until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday night, crews will close the two outside I-35 southbound mainlanes between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121 at 7 p.m. The Sixth and Central on-ramps will be closed.
This closure will be active until to 6 a.m. Thursday morning. The exit ramps to State Highway 317, Interstate 14 and Loop 121 will not be open during the closure.
More work will start at 7 p.m. Thursday night, Smith said.
Crews will close the two inside I-35 southbound mainlanes between Sixth Avenue and Loop 121. The Sixth Avenue on-ramp will be closed. The closure will continue until 6 a.m. Friday morning.
Smith said that the scheduled closures are dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress.
Motorists are encouraged to be safe and use caution in the work zones. Motorists should slow down and watch for road crews as signs will be in place, Smith said.
Construction updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.