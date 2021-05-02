BELTON — Half a year after coming to an agreement with the county, representatives from two local community clinics gave their first status report to the Bell County Commissioners Court.
Representatives from the Temple Community Clinic and the Greater Killeen Community Clinic told the county last week how the facilities have performed over the past year to provide health care to indigent residents.
The county and the clinics entered into an agreement last October to administer services for the county’s Indigent Health Care program.
County Judge David Blackburn said that the county held the meeting to make sure the new program and its services were on track.
“We indicated … that we wanted to have a six-month look and kind of see how we are doing, how the clinics are doing, the services being provided, if funding levels are sufficient and that kind of thing,” Blackburn said.
Ebony Jackson, director of the county’s Indigent Health Services, said even with the startup costs of the clinics and other expenses, the county is on its way to being under budget for the program.
The county set aside an expected $3 million for the program this fiscal year, and has only spent about $1.04 million of that.
Jackson said one area where the county has saved a lot of money is the cost of prescriptions, which has gone down from about $450,000 in previous years to about $47,000.
“A lot of that has to do with the clinics,” Jackson said. “They have been very well at assisting our customers in applying for the prescription assistance program and assisting them with prescriptions in house.”
Dr. Bobby Greenberg, chief medical officer of emergency service at Baylor Schott & White Health Central Texas, said the Temple medical center has seen a sizeable drop in billings due to patients moving to the clinics.
While he didn’t have exact numbers, Greenberg, who is also a volunteer physician at the Temple Community Clinic, said the hospital has seen about $3 million in decreased charges of indigent patients.
“Overall, there has been a 53 percent reduction in hospital and clinic demand from the Bell County indigent health customers. The hospital has seen a 37 percent decrease, which is remarkable, but the clinic has seen a 71 percent decrease. And that is where we should see the bigger decrease, because more of the patients should be going to the community clinics instead of coming to our clinics.”
Sherri Woytek, executive director of the Temple clinic, said she was initially worried about how the partnership with the county would go but has been happy with the result.
Over the past six months, Woytek said, the clinic has seen a steady growth in the number of patients handled during their clinic hours as more transfer over. The clinic, which served 10 patients in October, served 59 indigent patients in March and 83 unique patients overall.
These 83 patients are out of the expected 142 patients that the clinic has been given from the county, though not all of those patients need services all the time.
“At the current volume that we have, and we suspect at the 142 that was allocated, we should be able to manage this really well,” Woytek said. “That’s exciting. I am very pleased to stand here and know we are maximizing the county funds while providing continuity of care.”
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, executive director of the Killeen clinic, similarly said her facility is working well with the new patients despite some staffing issues.
Driver-Moultrie said the clinic lost two employees in the past six months, putting them somewhat behind on appointments.
Woytek said the top five issues they are seeing at the clinic from indigent customers are hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia and anxiety. The clinic has also been seeing many preventative care visits.
With the help of the clinics, patients that are a part of the indigent program have been seeing better or at least similar health outcomes.
Woytek said indigent clients coming in, and being able to see the same doctors each time, helps with their overall health. She said some of these people have seen multiple doctors and sometimes are on prescriptions they don’t need any more or are duplicated.
Through this constant care by the clinics, Woytek said she believes the county will see less emergency room visits and chronic care managed.
Greenberg said that from a medical perspective, having a consistent place to go for primary care matters.
“Giving someone a primary care home makes a huge difference, it improves their health and improves costs,” Greenberg said. “I think this will make a big difference for our community.”
While the program has just started, Blackburn said he already sees promise in what is being reported and has high expectations.
“I think as we get a little bit more days under our belt, and we go forward, I think it really will be a model a lot of folks around the state will look at in terms of how to deliver these services in a cost-effective way, but also presenting it in such a way that is best for the client,” Blackburn said.