A Salado college student and cattle breeder faced off against the best of the best in a recent public speaking contest — and won.
Alex Harris, a Bell County 4-H member, represented Texas 4-H in the Western National Roundup Prepared Public Speaking Contest, an event held Jan. 5-9 in Denver, Colo., in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show. The Denver show is regarded as the “Super Bowl of stock shows,” honoring the country’s rich Old West heritage.
During the Roundup, the best of the best in 4-H have the opportunity to compete with their peers from other states.
In the Prepared Public Speaking contest, 4-H members can present a 5-to-8-minute presentation suitable as a platform speech or radio broadcast.
The presentation should serve to persuade others regarding a particular issue or concern. In this contest, contestants cannot use any visual aids or props. At the end of their presentations, contestants answer questions from the judges concerning the subject of their presentation.
Harris’ winning speech was titled “Cattle Temperament and Its Effects on Beef Production,” where she persuaded her audience to use low stress cattle handling techniques and explained how this change can impact the producer’s bottom line.
Harris is a fourth-generation Hereford cattle breeder.
“As a family, we manage Harris Livestock Company in Salado,” Harris said. “It’s my father, mother, younger sister Cade, and myself. Raising and showing Hereford cattle began for me with 10 females when I was 6 years old, and showing my first heifer out of my first calf crop at 7 years old at the state show in Belton.”
Her passion for this topic came from her involvement in the Hereford industry.
“It has led me to compete in various junior and open Hereford events across Texas and the Midwest,” she said. “Before moving to Texas, I was fortunate to have been involved with the Kansas Junior Hereford Association as well promoting Hereford cattle in the Midwest.”
This gave Harris the opportunity to exhibit cattle and create lifelong friendships with fellow junior breeders at the Kansas state fair, National Western, The Royal, and the Iowa State Fair.
In 2022, Harris plans to participate in 11 straight Junior National Hereford Expositions from Pennsylvania to Denver.
Twelve contestants from across the U.S. — including Harris — earned the opportunity to compete in this year’s Western National Roundup Prepared Public Speaking Contest.
Harris won with a judge’s score of 95.25. The next best, second through fifth place, came from North Dakota with a score of 93.25, Utah with a 92.75, Montana with a 90.25, and Tennessee with an 87.50, respectively.
Harris won four levels of public speaking contests to achieve her national title: Bell County 4-H in April 2021, District 8 4-H in May 2021, Texas 4-H in June 2021, and the Western National Roundup this January.
“It’s a real treat to watch Alex deliver a speech. I think her talent in public speaking is unmatched,” County Extension Agent Whitney Ingram said. “She has a cool, calm demeanor when speaking in front of a big crowd, and she has developed a style of her own.”
“Her speeches flow so well,” she said. “Her delivery speed, volume, eye contact and every bit of the content she puts together is on point.”
4-H public speaking contestants spend hours developing content and researching information on their topic. 4-H leaders say it’s important to know your audience and practice, practice, practice.
This was not Harris’ first win. Harris has trained with her family for many years.
Public speaking contests are offered for 4-H and FFA members through many of the state’s major stock shows such as State Fair of Texas, Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo, San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
Harris put her talents in public speaking and leadership to work. She was involved 4-H, FFA, Student Senate, Salado Tennis, ASTRA and the First Baptist Belton Youth Group, alongside her involvement with the Texas Junior Hereford Association where she served as the Texas Junior Hereford President and the Texas Junior Hereford Queen last year.
Her leadership roles in FFA included Area XII FFA president, Cen-Tex District FFA president, and Salado FFA president. Both she and her sister Cade have celebrated many successes at these stock show contests.
Harris graduated from Salado High School in 2021 and is now attending Texas A&M University, majoring in agricultural leadership and development.
Harris plans to earn a master of real estate degree through the Mays Business School and working for a company that sells ranch and rural properties.
She is the daughter of Matt and Stephanie Harris of Salado.