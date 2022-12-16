BELTON — Bell County emergency responders will be honored with a parade Sunday.
The event, scheduled at 3 p.m., will begin and end at the parking lot on 410 E. Second Ave.
“Although this started as a horseback riders’ event, it quickly became one that walkers could participate in and we welcome vehicles as well,” said Marcia Cross, a longtime Belton rider and trainer who organized the event.
She said participants do not have to ride a horse to participate.
Participants are encouraged to bring flags or carry posters saying thank you.
Cross said the event started in 2020 as a way to show gratitude to the men and women that help those in need.
“In each of the two previous years, we placed five wreaths in strategic locations around town to recognize and thank our Bell County first responders,” Cross said. “This year, we will add a sixth wreath to acknowledge and thank Border Patrol agents.”
Previous events included a short and sincere invocation on the meadow beside the Belton Police Department.
Participants placed posters and wreaths at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the courthouse grounds — to represent health care workers — the Belton Police and Fire Department, and the Fallen Heroes Monument during previous events.
“While we ride horses, there will be a minivan driving in our parade that will be carrying the six wreaths,” Cross said. “David, my husband and a retired Air Force colonel, will jump out of the minivan at each location, hang the wreath, salute, and return to the vehicle. Then the parade will proceed to the next station.”
“Another really great feature of the parade was that we had two horses that were being led at the front of the parade as well,” Cross said. “One horse had a saddle on it with a pair of boots in the stirrups backwards. This was to honor the fallen. The other horse also had a saddle on it. On top of the saddle was anchored an angel statue/doll. The angel represented all of the frontline workers, including the health care workers.”