BELTON — The redevelopment of nearly 85 acres at Heritage Park is inching closer to reality.
The Belton Council, in a recent 6-0 decision, with Councilman Guy O’Banion absent, approved a $482,965 contract with Temple-based KPA Engineers to design the first phase of the improvements inside the city’s largest park.
The city will fund the contract with almost $3 million that it has set aside from its Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. Those funds are dedicated for improving the park — which the city expanded in 2018 by purchasing part of the former Leon Valley Golf Course for more than $2 million.
Matt Bates, the Parks and Recreation director, said this phase is focused on relieving many of the pressure points on Heritage Park.
One of those is adding another recreation field, more parking and restrooms — things Belton “desperately needs” in Heritage Park, Bates said.
“Soccer has been routinely running at 1,100 kids every season. Those numbers we’ve never seen,” the parks and recreation director said. “When I first came here, they were on the decline, going down to 300 or so people.”
A new parking lot is planned to be added off of Park Lane, a new road that will cut through the park and connect to 24th Avenue. It would add 90 spaces. The park already has 500 parking spots. Bates said additional on-street parking will likely be added along Park Lane.
“We’re trying to strategically not cover the amazing land in concrete just to satisfy Saturday (soccer) from 8 to 11 a.m.,” he said. “We can really strategically do it to minimize that burden.”
Councilman David K. Leigh suggested the city look into reinforcing some of its grassy areas as a way to add more parking while maintaining greenery.
“With so much grass and so many people using it, it might behoove us to look at some options like that for overflow parking,” Leigh said. “They’re going to park in the grass anyway.”
Bates anticipates the city will build a new concession stand and pavilion area near the recreation fields. He said the park’s existing restroom facilities only have two stalls each in the men’s and women’s restrooms.
“We’re trying to upsize that to six or so … possibly eight, depending on where we come from a planning angle,” Bates said.
Belton also plans to capitalize the park’s location along the Leon River. It wants to add a dock area where people can fish and launch their kayaks.
“This is a real focus and a real highlight for us,” Bates said. “We cannot ignore what that will mean for the parkland.”
KPA must complete the designs for the park by November 2021, according to a staff report.
Construction is expected to begin in either late 2021 or early 2022, city spokesman Paul Romer said.