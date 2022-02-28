Temple schools Superintendent Bobby Ott has a new role in education as an elected member of the prestigious executive committee for the Texas Association of School Administrators.
Ott, in his fourth year as head of the Temple Independent School District, was recently elected by the organization’s membership and will serve a two-year term representing Education Service Center Region 12. His term starts on June 1.
“In my mind, any statewide recognition is a reflection of the entire team involved with Temple ISD — our families, students, staff and community/business leaders,” Ott said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for the support given by our public school leaders in this region and can assure them that their matters of school business will be represented with the utmost diligence. This region has exceptional public school systems and educators across all districts.”
TASA’s executive committee is the organization’s primary decision-making body and consists of four officers (the president, vice president, president-elect and past president); one member elected from each of the state’s 20 Education Service Center regions; four at-large members; and the chairs of TASA’s Advocacy, Legislative, Member Engagement, and Professional Learning Committees.
Ott, one of six new committee members, is the first Temple ISD superintendent elected to serve on the TASA executive committee. He will replace Midway ISD Superintendent George Kazanas on the board, according to a news release.
Nominees for the committee must have support from at least 15 percent of the region’s active members to be placed on the ballot, the release said. For Region 12, a minimum of 25 signatures was needed to support a nomination.
Ott is joined by five other new members: Michael Lamb of Sulphur Springs ISD; John “J.J.” Villarreal of Rockwall ISD; Sheri Blankenship of Hereford ISD; Samuel Wyatt of Rankin ISD; and Burnie Roper of Lackland ISD.
The current TASA executive committee will certify the election results and elect the 2022-23 TASA vice president during its March meeting, the release said.