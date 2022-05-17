BELTON — After several months of searching, Bell County now has a new head of its election department.
The Bell County Elections Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Dr. Desi Roberts as the county’s new elections administrator. The county’s Commissioners Court later approved the appointment.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county did receive many applications for the position but the pool was not as deep as he might have hoped.
An Army veteran of 22 years, who served at Fort Hood, Roberts said that he came to the United States at 19 from the Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis. He said that he was happy to return to the county and serve the community once again.
Roberts said that he was grateful of the work done by the elections office and would strive to make the local election process more perfect.