A Temple Fire & Rescue truck was damaged at about 4:30 a.m. early Monday morning when it was struck by a vehicle that lost control on Interstate 35.
Crew members from Ladder Truck No. 1 stopped remaining traffic on the interstate and rendered aid to the occupants of the vehicle involved in the accident, according to a news release from spokesman Santos Soto III.
Firefighters extricated seven occupants, all of which were transported to Baylor, Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with serious and life-threatening injuries, he said.
A photo from Temple Fire & Rescue showed damage to one of the truck’s doors.
“We would like to use this unfortunate event to remind the public, to please drive appropriately for the road conditions,” Soto said in the release. “While the snow may be melting today, other causes of weather related incidents such as fog and rain, can have consequences that are just as deadly. We can replace our vehicles, you however, cannot be replaced. Slow down, it could save your life!”