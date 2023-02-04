BELTON — The Fashion Revue opened the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show with flair Saturday afternoon at the Bell County Expo Center.
The 19 contestants strolled down the runway in the Special Events Room, upstairs from the lobby of the Garth Arena, under the watchful eyes of judges, family members and friends.
“Each one of these exhibitors did a wonderful job,” said Jennifer Smith, Fashion Revue superintendent. “We wish we could have given grand champion to every one of you.”
The Overall Grand Champion award went to Anne-Marie Haddad of the Stampede Creek 4-H Club. Overall Reserve Grand Champion went to Hailey Czerwinski of Holland 4-H Club.
Hailey, 13, the daughter of Marcin and Wendy Czerwinski of Holland, said it took more than 20 hours of hand and machine sewing to make her 1800s prairie costume. She wore a matching blue bonnet and carried a basket.
This was her fifth year to enter the fashion show. She previously won grand champion in one of the six categories but this was her first time to win an overall award.
“It’s great,” she said. “I learned a lot.”
She also enters other sewing competitions in the fair, along with rabbits, baking and art.
“I want to go to Simon Fraser University in Canada and study psychology,” she said. “I want to be an FBI agent. I love a challenge.”
Her little brother, Jake Czerwinski, 10, took first place in the Two or More Pieces Sewn category for his skateboard outfit.
“I’m very proud of myself,” he said. “I worked very hard to achieve this. It took me a long time, but I got there.”
His other entries in the fair include mixed media art, watercolor, baking, woodworking, leather working and snap-together models.
As for the future, he’s thought of being a mathematics professor at Yale or some other big college, he said.
Penny Parmer, a senior at Holland High School, earned reserve champion in the Formal Wear category. The daughter of Brad and Stephanie Parmer, she has entered the fashion show since the third grade.
She hopes to attend Texas Tech University and major in family consumer science education. The dress she made is a 1984 Vogue pattern, she said.
“I love it,” she said of the fashion show. “It’s my favorite part of the Bell County Youth Fair.”
She also enters other clothing categories at the fair, along with quilting and making candy.
Amelia Castillo, a member of 4-His Glory 4-H Club and the daughter of Joe and De Castillo of Troy, won reserve champion in the Specialty category.
She wore a blue lace dress with a train, a replica of the wedding dress from “The Princess Bride” movie, she said. She started sewing when she was about 5.
She also shows goats and rabbits in the fair, she said, and enters in photography, crafts and baking.
She doesn’t live on a farm, she said, but her friends call her home a “glorified petting zoo,” she said. She has chickens, a duck, a dog, a snake and a rat.
Lila Bratton, 8, the daughter of Stacie and Josh Bratton of Salado, won a first place and reserve champion in the One-Piece Sewn category for the apron she made. This was her first year to enter the fashion show. Her grandmother taught her to sew, she said.