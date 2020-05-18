BELTON — A body was located Saturday morning in the rubble of a Belton house destroyed in a fire.
The fire was reported at about 3:39 a.m. when a caller reported seeing smoke and embers near the 4600 block of Toll Bridge Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a house fully engulfed in flames.
A preliminary investigation by the Belton Fire Department has ruled the fire was accidental/undetermined.
The home, located about a quarter-mile off Toll Bridge Road, was destroyed by the fire.
The body was sent to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy, which will help identify the body, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said Monday. Ordering the autopsy was Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
In addition to the Belton Fire Department, several other agencies assisted on the scene, including Salado Volunteer Fire Department, Central Bell County Fire & Rescue, Sparta Volunteer Fire Department, Bell County Fire Marshal, Temple Fire Marshal’s office, Belton Police Department and Belton Public Works Department.