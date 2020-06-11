Bell County commissioners may have a clearer picture on who they want to appoint to a vacant justice of the peace seat after Friday.
They will interview three candidates for the Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace seat Friday morning. The interviews will be held in closed session — a common occurrence when elected officials discuss personnel issues.
The Commissioners Court will interview former 264th District Court Judge Martha Jane Trudo, former Precinct 4, Place 1, Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin and Killeen lawyer Chantesia Hodges for the west Bell County JP position.
“I’ve been looking at this pretty hard,” said Precinct 4 Commissioner John Driver, the lone Democrat on the Commissioners Court. “I think it would be wise to step back for a moment, assess the three candidates and then make a decision.”
The commissioners are expected to consider an appointment Monday. Whoever is tapped will serve until Dec. 31, and will replace Killeen Democrat Daryl Peters, who resigned because of health issues on May 22.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman has been filling on the Precinct 4, Place 1, JP docket.
The Commissioners Court has said they want to appoint a person who is experienced to help clear out a backlog of cases and who can mentor the eventual elected JP. Republican Michael Keefe and Democrat Gregory Johnson are seeking the seat in the Nov. 3 election.
Potvin — who the commissioners had initially considered the lone candidate for the seat — was a justice of the peace for more than two decades until he lost his re-election bid in 2016. He is a Killeen Republican.
Trudo — Bell County’s first elected woman district judge — was on the 264th District Court bench for 23 years until her retirement in 2017.
Hodges practices family law for the Marinosci Law Group, according to the State Bar of Texas.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield — who is in his 26th year in the position — told the commissioners Monday the JP court is unique when compared to other courts in the state.
“We handle civil cases, criminal cases, magistration, inquests and administrative hearings. Those are the basic, real basic, areas that we cover. You need somebody in there — regardless of who it is — that has experience,” Duffield said, pointing out the rules are different for justices of the peace than they are for other judges. “I tell you that experience is important. I would tell you that education and training is critical.”
“It is a 24-hour-a-day job for one person,” Duffield said. “But in the state of the Texas, justice of the peace courts and municipal courts handle more cases … than all of the other courts put together. And to be fair and impartial to those individuals over there (in Precinct 4) and give them the representation they need, you need to find somebody to fill that slot.”