James Burrell left a lasting impact on the Belton Independent School District before his death in July 2020.
The late educator — who served at the T.B. Harris School before integration and at Belton Middle School and Belton High School post-integration — taught countless students vocational education, worked with special needs children, coached secondary school student athletes and drove school buses during a multi-decade tenure with Belton ISD.
“Anyone who knows anything about Mr. Burrell knows the very basic pieces,” Area 3 trustee Suzanne McDonald said during a school board meeting last month. “He was part of this district for over 50 years. He basically committed his life to this community.”
Marvin Bell, who served alongside Burrell as a deacon at Magnolia First Baptist Church in Belton, witnessed that passion and dedication firsthand.
“What came out of Brother Burrell was simply love,” he said. “He had a whole list of gifts and skills and abilities, but it was that love piece that kept him centered.”
Bell was one of four Belton ISD stakeholders to nominate Burrell as the namesake for the district’s next elementary school campus at 8104 Glade Drive in West Temple. The project, forecasted to cost about $40.1 million, is expected to serve about 800 students when it opens.
“As they grow up, this person that this school is named in honor of, they will want to be the very best because that’s what Deacon Burrell was — the very best,” Bell said. “Although he’s gone on to be with the Lord, his legacy lives on.”
The Belton ISD school board unanimously approved the naming last November.
“I got to have him as a teacher my senior year of high school,” trustee at-large Ty Taggart said. “He was just such a good guy and cared for all of us. Every time I ever saw him all through the years in the community he always remembered my name, always shook my hand, always spoke to me.”
Trustee at-large Janet Leigh agreed and emphasized how she would love for all future generations of Belton ISD students to be just like Burrell.
“When they become citizens of this world one day, we want them to be exactly what he was — a mentor (that is) kind, generous, compassionate, professional in all that they do,” she said. “We’re hoping that legacy carries on and that these kids can be very proud of their school and that name.”
Plans already are underway to incorporate that heritage into both the school’s traditions and day-to-day operations.
“Mr. Burrell was driven to identify barriers for students, help them think about what their futures might be, and then remove all barriers that would prevent them from reaching whatever those goals were and whatever those dreams were,” Gabi Niño, Belton ISD’s executive director of campus leadership, said. “As much as we can teach our children about that, and include his family and his work as a part of the work we do in the school, we’re going to.”