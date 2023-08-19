Lake Belton fishing

Aliyah Womble, left, and local fishing guide Bob Maindelle are shown with a hybrid bass she landed on a recent excursion at Lake Belton. Maindelle said fishing at local lakes is quite good, but getting to the fish can be a challenge because of low water levels.

 Courtesy

Ongoing drought, excessive heat and dropping lake levels have had little impact on fishing in Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow, but Bob Maindelle of Holding the Line Guide Service said that could change when spawning season rolls around.

