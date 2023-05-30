Marco Terrell Brown

Marco Terrell Brown, 39, of Killeen, faces forgery of a financial instrument more than $2,500 but less than $30,000, a state jail felony, and attempt to commit, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.

A 39-year-old Killeen man who tried to cash an altered company check in March was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on two felony charges.

