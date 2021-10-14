Clear skies and cooler temperatures are expected to shine through this weekend following heavy rain on Wednesday.
Rains on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning, brought several inches of rain to the area, which seen drought-like conditions in recent weeks. The Bell County Commissioners Court previously put in place a burn bad last month due to increased fire conditions before repealing it.
The Temple area saw about 2.52 inches of rain at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in a 24-hour period.
Rain on Wednesday was brought by Hurricane Pamela, which made landfall in Mexico before moving northeast through Central Texas.
Allison Prater, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the agency didn’t record any flooding activity in Bell County though it did receive some local reports of minor street flooding.
Prater said the services’ climate prediction center expects both higher than average temperatures and rain chances over the next month, though the next week is expected to be dry.
“Generally, it is going to be more dry,” Prater said. “It looks like chances of rain have already exited Bell County.”
Prater said a cold front coming in Friday will bring cooler weather over the weekend as well as wind reaching up to 25 miles per hour.
The weekend forecast for Temple shows Friday with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 50, with both Saturday and Sunday having a high of 72 and a low of 43.