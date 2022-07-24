A wildfire fed by dry, brittle brush engulfed 500 acres near Liberty Hill over the weekend as an elevated fire danger advisory was issued for a large swath of North and Central Texas, including Bell County.
The Williamson County fire, initially 100 acres Saturday, increased in a remote area on Tower Road, south of the north fork of the San Gabriel River and west of Lake Georgetown. The fire prompted residential evacuations, but many of those residents have returned to their homes by Sunday, officials said.
The San Gabriel fire was 50% contained by Sunday afternoon, Texas A&M Forest Service said.
“Crews are mopping up and improving containment line,” the agency said in a Twitter post Sunday. “Air resources have assisted in cooling the perimeter and reinforcing the line with retardant.”
Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell, in a Tweet, added: “Thus far there have been 12 DC-10 loads of retardant and 50 plane loads of water dumped in the area.”
The Fuels and Fire Behavioral Advisory — jointly issued Saturday afternoon by Texas A&M Forest Service and Oklahoma Forestry Services — extends from north central Oklahoma south to Williamson County, Bell’s southerly neighbor. The advisory area also extends east to the piney woods and goes southeasterly between San Antonio and Houston in a finger-like shape.
“Wildfires continue to impact communities across our state, and the State of Texas is working around the clock to ensure Texans and their loved ones are kept safe,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Saturday during a news conference in Glen Rose regarding the Chalk Mountain fire, now estimated at 6,735 acres and 20% contained.
“Thank you to the brave first responders and emergency response personnel for their courage in protecting their local communities. As we continue our efforts to safeguard our communities, Texans should remain vigilant, weather-aware, and mindful of guidance from their local officials as we navigate potential and ongoing fires.”
Bell and 214 Texas counties already have burn bans in place as the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 99% of the state is affected by drought conditions.
Abbott recently renewed a wildfire disaster declaration that includes 72 counties affected by wildfire threats. He also renewed a drought disaster declaration for 189 counties affected by exceptional drought conditions. Bell County is included in both disaster declarations.
Abbott urged Texans who sustain damage related to wildfires to submit damage assessments through the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s self-reporting survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov. Users should select “Wildfire Outbreak” as the active incident.
Extreme fire growth
The forestry advisory said “long-term drought and critically low live fuel mixtures in high-risk fuels have produced dangerous fire behavior conditions.”
“Extreme fire growth potential and fireline intensity is to be expected during both initial attack and extended attack operations, especially when critical fire weather is occurring,” the advisory said. “… Typical barriers to fire spread cannot be depended upon including roadways, rivers and hardwood river bottoms.”
The advisory was spurred by “persistent and intensifying drought conditions” in June and mid-July.
“Below normal rainfall and consistent temperatures over 100 degrees in mid-July further degraded live moisture values,” the advisory said.
Wildfires could remain quite active into nights because of “poor overnight moisture recovery.”
“The public will need to be advised to avoid areas in the vicinity of ongoing fires and heed evacuation notices coordinated by local incident responders,” the advisory said.
Airtanker base
The advisory was issued a week after an airtanker base was established in Austin to aid in the statewide fight against wildfires.
The Austin Airtanker Base at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport serves as a reload station for aircraft coming and going to wildfires, forest officials said.
“Opening the airtanker base will allow for faster response times and great cost efficiency when responding to wildfires in Texas,” Texas A&M Forest Service said in a Facebook post.
Air crews fighting the San Gabriel fire reloaded with water from Lake Georgetown, according to social media videos that showed airtankers landing on the lake.
Since Jan. 1, Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments have responded to 6,809 wildfires for 596,427 acres burned across the state, the agency said.