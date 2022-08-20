A Cameron woman was indicted on felony assault charges after allegedly swinging a machete at a man he was dating during an argument about a bicycle.
Cindy Flores, 36, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
At about 11:51 p.m. on June 9, officers with the Cameron Police Department responded to an apartment on the 600 block of East 21st Street for a family violence report.
At the scene, the affidavit said that a man was interviewed and told police he was in the bedroom with Flores horse playing when things got out of hand.
Officers noted on the affidavit that the man said Flores allegedly hit him in the groin, making him upset. Then, after an argument, he said Flores also hit him in the head with a table lamp.
The couple then started arguing about a bicycle “when the defendant picked up a machete knife and began to threaten (the man) with the knife,” the affidavit said. “Defendant swung the machete at (the man) and stated to him (she) was going to cut him if he did not give her the bicycle.”
The man told officers he was not hurt and sustained no physical injury during the assault, the affidavit said.
Other indictments
Elmer McIrvin, 52, of Rockdale, failure to register a sex offender with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Vinson Favers, 44, of Rockdale, retaliation.
David Gonzales, 44, of Rockdale, continuous family violence.
Michael Gonzales, 31, of Cameron, assault family violence with priors.
Ursula Schlemer, 56, of Rockdale, burglary of a building.
Jessica Reagan, 34, of Rockdale, DWI with a child.
Christopher Gillam, 54, of Conroe, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Demarcus Tindle 24, of Rockdale, assault family violence.
Timothy Johnson, 31, of Cameron, assault family violence.
Michael Evans, 59, of Thorndale, DWI three or more.
Jaycie Tannahill, 22, of Milano, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Shaquille Owens, 17, of Hearne, theft of livestock.
Ingrid Williams, 46, of Copperas Cove, two counts of retaliation.
Jesse Corona, 52, of Cameron, endangering a child.
Juan Javier Otero Ferretis, 42, of Milano, evading with a vehicle.
Vincent Bynaum, 46, of Cameron, injury to the elderly and assault family violence.
Eric Maldonado, 27, of Cameron, evading arrest with a vehicle and two counts of assault on a peace officer.
Matthew Horton, 34, of Cameron, two counts of injury to a child.
Brani Lynn Horton, 34, of Cameron, two counts of injury to a child.
Billy Pearson, 58, of Rockdale, continuous violence against the family, retaliation and repeat violation of a protective order.
Alonzo Ornelas, 23, of Cameron, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
Peter Sanchez, 42, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Mario Benavides, 42, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kari Sewell, 42, of Oklahoma City, two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Joseph Gamiz, 24, of Waco, delivery of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Angel Capi, 41, of Corpus Christi, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams.
Otilio Lucio, 41, of Dayton, bail jumping.
Raoul Love, 48, of Houston, bail jumping.
Adam Norton, 45, of Rockdale, bail jumping.