The Temple Independent School District has not made any decisions regarding school in the fall, Superintendent Bobby Ott said Thursday.
“When school resumes on August 19, the question on everyone’s mind right now is: what will that look like? The answer is that we honestly don’t know right now,” Ott said.
TISD is monitoring COVID-19 and plans to survey parents for feedback on school reopening, the superintendent said.
“As a district, we continue to monitor COVID-19 and seek guidance from the Texas Education Agency and our local health authorities as we examine multiple options for the start of school in August,” Ott said. “We are gathering as much information as we can right now to include a survey that will be sent to our families next week to get their feedback to help guide our planning processes. We are also working closely with surrounding school districts as we are all navigating this new course together.”
“Our families entrust us with their children and this is a responsibility that Temple ISD holds in the highest regard,” Ott said. “We are taking our time to really evaluate all options thoroughly and we will not rush these decisions.”
“We will provide our detailed plans for staff, students, and families as soon as they are finalized later this summer,” Ott said.