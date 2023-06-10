After more than four years of anguish, the families of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin say they now have some comfort knowing the convicted killer will be put to death.
Bell County jurors who listened to weeks of testimony since April took about two hours Friday afternoon to decide that Cedric Marks will receive the death penalty for his May 24 capital murder conviction in the Jan. 3, 2019, slayings of the two Temple residents.
The two families felt relief in the sun as they talked to reporters outside the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.
“It has been a really long, hard, stressful, traumatizing journey from January 2019 all the way until now,” said Talon Scott, Jenna’s brother, moments after the jury’s decision.
Talon said their family can feel a sense of closure now that Marks will be sent to death row.
“We get some really good closure today,” Talon said Friday. “It doesn’t change what happened, but knowing that justice was served, knowing Cedric won’t be able to do this to anyone else — that feels good.”
Deborah Harrison, Swearingin’s mother, felt triumphant.
“Today we have victory,” she said Friday. “Don’t mess with Texas. Us Texans, we stick together. Our families are tight. Our communities are tight and our law enforcement’s tough. They didn’t let him get away with it. I’m so grateful for investigator Corey Powell who started right off the bat when this happened in 2019 and all the people involved.”
Harrison said she was glad to have taken the stand to be cross examined by Marks, who represented himself in his own capital murder trial.
“It felt good Tuesday. It felt good today, too. But Tuesday I got to say to him everything I’ve wanted to say for over four years,” Harrison said. “Because I’ve been to all but one pre-trial and you can listen to him talk, but you can’t say anything to him. So, it felt really good Tuesday.”
Killeen Police investigator Amanda Holtzclaw testified previously she tried to secure at least one protective order and a possible stalking charge for Scott against Marks, but was unable by the time the case made its way to the district attorney’s office. Scott and Swearingin would disappear a few months after a series of hearings for the protective order. Holtzclaw said Scott would be proud of the work that was done to bring Marks to trial.
“I feel like Jenna would have been proud of the hard work that was put forth and the fact that she helped bring justice to others through this trial,” Holtzclaw said.
Holtzclaw was one of many police witnesses vigorously cross examined by Marks in attempts to cast doubt on his guilt. Holtzclaw didn’t have anything to say to the convicted murderer.
The seasoned domestic violence investigator did feel like justice was served in the case.
“I feel like we got some justice,” Holtzclaw said.
Jury foreman speaks
Jury foreman Zachary Gauthier said the panel followed the evidence in the case to reach its decisions.
“A lot of it was formulating a timeline that for us made it more reasonable than not — there was no way he was not directly involved in the process of taking their lives and kidnapping them and dumping the car off, etc,” Gauthier said as he exited the courthouse Friday. “His phone and her phone were linked right there. There’s no disputing that information. I don’t believe anyone changed a couple hundred lines of phone records matched to cell towers and land navigation.”
Gauthier said despite Marks’ repeated attempts to cast doubt on his guilt, jurors didn’t buy it.
“They say reasonable doubt,” Gauthier said. “Well, nobody really had any reasonable doubt that he was guilty as charged.”
Gauthier said he and other jurors considered if there were mitigating circumstances that might warrant a sentence of life without parole, but couldn’t.
“The only thing we came up with as a group was the vague response of was there any kind of received abuse or abandonment as his sister alluded to,” Gauthier said. “But it didn’t seem like she had direct knowledge of that. Even if she had, it didn’t seem like a significant enough factor when we had so many other things in the other column.”
Gauthier said the jury saw right through Marks’ gimmicks.
“This crime affected so many people. There was so much planning across multiple states. There was an escape afterward. The biggest thing was he’s never to this point accepted or acknowledged what he’s done,” Gauthier said.
Marks’ courtroom behavior
“He attacked from day one these witnesses on the stand,” Gauthier said. “He went after them like he had nothing to do with this and the entire time he knew he had something to do with it. He openly admitted in court that he at least helped out burying the bodies, yet he spent the entire time on witness after witness challenging things he knew to be true and it was just a gimmick. He manipulated all the women in his life and he attempted to manipulate the jury. Fortunately, we saw through him as a group.”
John P. Galligan, a longtime criminal defense attorney in Bell County and Marks’ standby counsel, said this case represents two extremes of America’s justice system.
“This case represents the very best and the very worst of the criminal justice system,” Galligan said. “Both of those extremes were represented in this case.”
Galligan said Marks will be on death row awhile.
“I think the only safe answer to that is ‘a long time.’ … The death penalty is a thorny issue not just in the world and in this country, but in this county.”
Marks' father talks
In a phone interview Saturday, Marks’ father, Otis Marks, said his son probably had something to do with the deaths of Scott and Swearingin.
“Maybe you could say they had a part in it, but actually doing it? I don’t know,” Otis said. “That was my son. He never talked about it. He never told his family what he was doing.”
Otis said his son didn’t get a fair trial.
“For a capital murder case, without a doubt the scales were tilted,” Otis said.
Marks’ father said other discrepancies in the evidence were worth a second look, such as unknown DNA, unknown fingerprints or other physical evidence that never linked Marks directly to the crimes.
“I think somebody else was with them helping them and that’s where that other fingerprint came from,” Otis said.
Otis said the state’s key witnesses — Ginell McDonough and co-defendant Maya Maxwell — were just seeking to avoid further prosecution.
“Ginell, she was working for a deal,” Otis said. “Maya, she was working for a deal.”
Otis said he doesn’t condone his son’s bad behavior, especially when Marks used profanity directed at 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie.
“I don’t go for any wrongdoing,” Otis said. “I don’t go for those outbursts, but he’d already made up his mind.”
Cedric apparently had plans to become a lawyer before he became a mixed martial arts fighter.
“He done a really good job,” Otis said of his son’s self-defense. “He took up law in college. He said he was going to be a lawyer, but he picked it up on the side. I gotta give it to him. I couldn’t have done it as well as he done.”
Apologies offered
Otis said he apologized to the Scott and Swearingin families.
“Both families have been through a lot,” Otis said. “I apologized for their loss and so did Cedric.”
Otis plans to be a good grandfather to Marks’ two teenage sons as they come of age. Otis said he owns an auto body and paint shop in Oklahoma where the young men can learn a skill.
“We’ll move forward,” Otis said. “I’ll go get his boys and bring them down here and help get ’em into the workforce.”
Moving forward
For their part, the victims’ families plan to move forward through the Priceless Beginnings non-profit to help victims of domestic violence, including pets such as Swearingin’s dog, Jax.
“Sometimes there may be someone who wants to leave an abusive relationship, but can’t because they’ve got an animal,” Harrison said. “We’ll try to help get that animal re-homed or foster cared or something. Just put ‘Jax’s fund’ in the comment box of the donation if you want it to go to Jax’s fund.”
Harrison plans to use the money for lots of other non-profit work for child victims of abuse.
“We partner a lot with crime victim advocates out of Killeen and Temple and have helped quite a few families,” Harrison said. “We have our main fundraiser which is our 5K Oct. 14 at Pepper Creek and you can register on-site prior to that. We’ll have T-shirts and everything on sale. Everyone is invited to do the 5K and anyone can donate any day, any hour at PricelessBeginnings.org.”