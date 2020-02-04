BELTON — Anyone with a sweet tooth would have wept with joy at the sight of the Expo’s Assembly Hall on Monday evening.
Hundreds of volunteers showed up to judge entries in the Family and Consumer Sciences Division of the Bell County Youth Fair and Livestock Show.
Thousands of desserts — ranging from pies and cakes to cookies and candy — were on display and ready to be taste tested. There were also bread categories, including white, rye and pumpernickel, loaves and rolls.
Ruth Cox, cookie superintendent, said there were 327 cookie entries this year. The types of cookies being considered were numerous and included chocolate chip, brownies, drop cookies, bar cookies, rolled cookies, shaped cookies and slice refrigerated cookies.
Each entry had to include 12 cookies. No bake and stove top cookies need not apply.
Mother and daughter Marilyn Newkirk and Teresa Anderson joined Nancie Etzel and Katrina Hennig in judging an assortment of cookies.
The category they were judging had a variety of flavors. The Mexican wedding cookies were pretty, having been dusted in confectioners’ sugar. There were a couple of peanut butter entries, Keto pecan cookies, chewy ginger cookies and molasses cookies and more.
A plain sugar cookie is minimalistic treat — the cookie has no browning on the top or bottom. The sugar cookie taste tested by the four judges, had a pinch of lemon in its flavoring, which caught the judges attention and they liked it.
Etzel, who has been a cookie judge before, said she warned her fellow tasters not to take too big a piece to sample.
“I made that mistake my first time,” she said.
Once all of the cookies are tasted, then the tastiest cookies have to be determined in that category, which will require further tastes.
The cookies are judged in ways that have nothing to do with taste. Uniformity in color and texture are just two items considered.
The chocolate crinkle cookies received high marks.
Betty Nejtek has served as superintendent of the Family and Consumer Sciences Divisions for 17 years at the Youth Fair.
“I served as cake superintendent for a few years before I became superintendent for the overall division,” Nejtek said. “I know there are still some people who have been judging cakes since I was a cake judge.”
Those judging baked goods need to be familiar with baking, but no culinary degrees are required. The individuals selected to judge the art categories might be art students, instructors or hobbyists.
The goal of the judges is to be fair and to provide some modicum of positive feedback, no matter the quality of the entry.
“The fair wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers,” Nejtek said.
Alan and Jill Johnson have been judging food entries at the Bell County Youth Fair for several years.
Jill Johnson was the first, she judged with a friend and decided to do it again the following year and brought her husband along.
Jill was in 4-H growing up in Iowa, showing livestock, but also competing in table settings and queen’s court. She learned about the Youth Fair through the local Aggies Moms Club.
On Monday, chocolate chip cookies covered their table. In the past they judged drop cookies and fudge.
“Fudge was tough,” he said.
Alan Johnson said he was skeptical when he heard they would be judging chocolate chip cookies, wondering is it possible to tell the difference.
“Once you start tasting them they really do sort themselves out,” he said. “Some use butter, some use Crisco, there are slight variations, but the recipe is basically the same. Yet there are differences, which is kind of amazing.”
Craft entries
There were tables on the south side of the room that were covered with crafts surrounded by judges discussing the entries.
Many of the craft entries were very clever. A table top decorative Christmas tree made from stacking varied sizes of tin funnels with a tin start attached to the top was part of the recycled art entries. A turbine vent, normally seen on the top of a house, was painted orange and closely resembled a pumpkin. A small bouquet of flowers were attached to the top.
Louise Pratt and Kathy Winter have been judging textile projects at the Youth Fair for three years.
They were looking at various pillows, including one shaped like a package with ribbon and a bow.
“You need to consider the ages of the student who entered the project, because they worked very hard,” said Pratt.
The embroidery stitched by machine will look perfect, compared to something that was hand stitched. The time and effort in the hand-stitched item has to be considered, she said.
One table over, a student had made a memory bear for a friend, using the material of a plaid shirt that had belonged to the friend’s grandfather.
The awards program for those with entries in the Family and Consumer Sciences Division will be 6 p.m. today in the assembly hall. All grand champions and reserve champions and special award winners will be recognized.