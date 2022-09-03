Texas funds school districts for every student at a basic allotment of $6,160 — a figure that has remained the same since the 2019-20 school year.
“The basic allotment is the legislatively mandated apportionment of funds from the general revenue funds that goes to each school district to provide a basic level of education for the district’s residents,” according to the Texas Education Agency’s office of school finance.
It was previously set at $5,140 for the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years.
“Now that amount changes. It doesn’t go south. It goes north depending on a couple of things,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “It changes if a student is in a special program like career and technical education or special education … and there’s all kinds of weights that are applied depending on their attendance.”
He stressed how that means two districts with the same total enrollment are not very likely to receive the same funding.
“If we have more students in special programs, if we have better attendance and if we have more that are economically disadvantaged, then we’re gonna draw more revenue,” Ott said. “So our per pupil expenditure will be higher, but theoretically, it costs more to provide educational services for students that are in specialized programs or that may be economically disadvantaged.”
The per pupil allotment for Temple ISD was $13,162 for the 2021-22 school year and $13,261 for the 2020-21 school year, according to district information.
Belton ISD, meanwhile, had an estimated per pupil allotment of $10,035 for the 2021-22 school year and $10,428 for the 2020-21 school year, Belton ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Bailey told the Telegram.
The state average for per pupil allotment is $9,670 in Texas and $12,585 in the United States, according to information released by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics this year.
Figures for the 2022-23 school year, which just started, are not available yet.
COVID-19 response
In March, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and TEA announced that school districts that experienced declines in average daily attendance in response to COVID-19 were eligible for an adjustment in the operational minutes requirements for the first four attendance reporting periods during the 2021-22 school year.
It was the third time school districts in Texas were allowed some flexibility, as the state previously had announced — in the fall of 2020 and then in the spring of 2021 — that it would base school financing on average daily attendance estimates made before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Providing this adjustment to the 2021-22 school year will ensure school systems have the funding they need to retain the best and brightest teachers and provide quality education to all public school students across Texas,” Abbott said in a statement at the time. “We have made tremendous strides to return more of our students back to the classroom, and will continue in our efforts to do so.”
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, who Abbott appointed to office in January 2016, agreed.
“In recent years, the Texas Legislature has taken steps both to significantly increase funding for Texas public schools, and also to focus the structure of the finance system firmly on the needs of our students,” he said. “This adjustment further accounts for COVID-19-related learning disruptions, and is yet another way we’re prioritizing the needs of our state’s teachers and students.”
School finance formula
However, Ott does not think any school district has recovered totally from the pandemic.
“I think any school district would tell you that,” he said. “But I think we have a pretty good attendance rate. The state average in 2019, pre-pandemic, was around 95%. Most school districts hover around that and the last couple of years we’ve been around 92%, which is actually pretty good. A lot of school districts were much lower than that.”
Although he is pleased with that figure, Ott is a firm believer that there needs to be a new school finance formula that does not rely so heavily on average daily attendance-based measures.
“We should do what 46 other states do in the country and that is our funding should be based on enrollment,” he said. “We’re one of the only states in the country that funds based on attendance and we can’t control that. That comes from home. We can provide transportation but that’s as far as we can go. We can’t go in the house and grab you.”
The fifth-year superintendent said a school district also needs to be able to staff a campus for 100% enrollment even if its students show up just 95% of the time.
“You have to do that,” he said. “So it makes no sense at all to fund based on attendance.”
Fortunately, the Texas Legislature has heard the calls for change from administrators such as Ott.
“They are certainly talking about going into this next (legislative) session and relooking at the school finance formula in that way because it’s much cleaner,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard on working with legislators about funding being based on enrollment instead of attendance. 100%.”